Stunning Tottenham raid on Bayern Munich greenlit, with deal to push Postecoglou’s own signing out

Tottenham are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and the German giant are open to doing business, though a move could shatter a current Spurs star’s dream, according to reports.

Gnabry has history in north London having been on Arsenal’s books between 2011-16. The 45-cap Germany international never got to grips with English football as a youngster, though immediately excelled upon returning to Germany with Werder Bremen.

Gnabry earned a move to Bayern Munich after just a single season in Bremen and his record with the Bavarian side stands at 86 goals and 52 assists in 235 appearances.

However, Gnabry’s influence in the Bayern first eleven has waned this term. Injuries have played a part, though the likes of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane have been preferred on the wings. Furthermore, Kingsley Coman also provides another barrier between Gnabry and regular minutes.

According to a fresh report from Football Insider, Bayern ‘are open to selling’ the versatile forward at season’s end.

Tottenham are understood to be showing ‘concrete interest’ and Gnabry’s ability to play multiple positions is highlighted as a big plus for manager Ange Postecoglou.

Gnabry can feature on either wing as well as up front if required. In effect, he’d offer the same type of skillset as loanee Timo Werner, though with greater end product.

Gnabry to kibosh Werner dream?

Werner is currently on loan from RB Leipzig and his deal contains a modest option to buy worth roughly £15m.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Werner would love nothing more than to remain with Spurs next season and beyond.

“Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham, but Spurs will decide what they want to do closer to the end of the season, not now,” Romano told Caught Offside last week.

However, online outlet HITC subsequently claimed Tottenham are veering towards a second loan spell rather than activating their option if they do re-sign Werner.

Factoring in Football Insider’s update on Gnabry, it’s entirely possible Werner would be frozen out and denied the chance to re-join Spurs if they did land the Bayern man.

The potential cost of signing Gnabry wasn’t hinted at in the piece. However, Transfermarkt list their best estimate as €45m/£38.5m.

