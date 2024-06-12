Real Madrid are showing serious interest in signing a Tottenham centre-back and contact with the defender’s camp has already been made, claims a report.

The centre-back position proved troublesome for Ange Postecoglou at times last season, primarily because of injuries.

Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are Postecoglou’s preferred pairing. However, in the instances where either player missed out, the Tottenham boss showed very little faith in January recruit Radu Dragusin.

The end result saw the likes of Emerson Royal deputising at the heart of defence on occasion. Few would argue it was an experiment that worked.

Postecoglou has publicly confirmed he hopes to sign a new centre-half this summer to add to Romero, Van de Ven and Dragusin.

However, according to ESPN Argentina, Postecoglou could be primed to lose a vital player before an addition is made.

They state Real Madrid are giving serious consideration to signing World Cup winner Romero and have already made contact with the Argentine’s camp.

Losing the 26-year-old would be a bitter pill to swallow for Tottenham, though it’s a scenario they may have trouble averting.

Indeed, the idea of signing for one of Spain’s big two (Barcelona being the other) often holds added appeal for South American stars like Romero.

Tottenham disaster could be averted by Nacho renewal

Real Madrid already have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba to select at centre-back. Club captain Nacho Fernandez is also on the books, though his contract is due to expire on June 30.

Whether Nacho stays or goes could prove pivotal in determining whether Real Madrid splash the cash on Romero.

Even if Nacho stays, at 34 he’s not a viable long-term option and Real Madrid will require a new signing at centre-back sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, Rudiger and Alaba are no spring chickens either, with both players aged 31.

Romero may well be the man Los Blancos turn to, with ESPN Argentina adding Real Madrid’s hierarchy have made contact with their counterparts at Tottenham.

The purpose of the contact was to find out whether Tottenham are receptive to a deal and if so, how much the transfer would cost.

The report concluded Real Madrid are giving serious thought to tabling an ‘imminent’ bid.

