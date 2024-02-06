Tottenham have been told that a move to sign crack FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji could well be given the green light – with the player himself now confirming for the first time he is tempted to make the move.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Swedish football’s top young prospects, having made a big name for himself this season with some thrilling displays in the Champions League. Having scored 11 goals in 27 appearances this season, Bardghji truly underlined his potential when scoring the winner as his side secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester United to effectively help seal a place in the round-of-16 at the Red Devils’ expense.

In the process, the Kuwait-born star became the youngest goalscorer against United in Europe’s premier cup competition.

That form has seen the winger, described as a super-talent in the Danish press, watched by several of Europe’s big-hitting sides.

And it will come as no surprise that several of the Premier League’s big-guns, including the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, have been among those keeping tabs on his progress and sending their scouts to make several checks.

However, the strongest interest of all has arguably come from Tottenham, whose own manager Ange Postecoglou has instructed his scouts to feed him back regular reports.

And it’d claimed that with the Aussie keen to move on Ivan Perisic and having seen summer signing, Manor Solomon, struggling with injury, Postecoglou is keen to add another young attacking option to his mix come the summer window.

Rated at around the €20m mark (£17.1m), his signing would certainly not break the bank for Tottenham, though Copenhagen obviously hope that competition for his signing could push his asking price up even higher.

READ MORE: Departing Tottenham star ordered agent to ‘do everything’ to secure switch to ‘huge club’

Roony Bardghji hints at Tottenham move

Spurs were arguably the most active of all Premier League sides in the January window, bringing in defender Radu Dragusin on a deal that could top €30m and attacker Timo Werner on loan with a view to a permanent €15m deal.

In addition, and in the final hours of the window, Tottenham also secured the brilliant signing of top Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall in a deal worth around €10m (£8.5m), with the north London giants swooping in late to beat Barcelona to his signature.

The move for the talented Djurgardens IF star will not go through until the summer. But by several accounts, Spurs have managed to snap up a global star of the future, with the player explaining his reasons here as to why he chose Tottenham over Barcelona.

Now Bardghji has admitted that his Sweden U21 teammate’s move to north London has been headline news in his homeland.

And with Spurs also home to another top Swede in Dejan Kulusevski, Bardghji has admitted for the first time that he would find a move hard to turn down, with the chance to link up with his compatriots hugely tempting.

“It’s fun to think about,” the 18-year-old told Aftonbladet.

“You never know, it could happen. It’s hard to say now.”

Tottenham target putting in impresive stats this season

Bardghji has been averaging a goal every 138 minutes this season, underlining both his eye for goal and enormous potential. To put into context, that is more than Heung-min Son (144 mins per goal) has managed so far, with many observers feeling the Spurs skipper is enjoying his best season for a number of years.

Of course the Danish SuperLiga is not to the same standards of the Premier League. But the fact that Bardghji has one goal from just 112 minutes of UCL action, suggests he can also cut it at the very top.

Copenhagen face reigning European champions Manchester City for a place in the quarter-finals.

No doubt, an army of top scouts will be deployed to see how the winger fares against Pep Guardiola’s men.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham tipped to sign Chelsea star for drastically reduced fee after ‘extensive talks’