Summer Tottenham signing gets immediate chance to leave as ‘ideal’ January suitors named

Tottenham Hotspur forward Alejo Veliz could be on the move in the January transfer window, as Italian side Bologna have reportedly begun targeting him.

Veliz is a 20-year-old attacker who represents Argentina U20s at international level. He came through the Rosario Central academy before gaining promotion to their senior squad in July 2022.

Overall, Veliz made 63 appearances for Rosario Central, registering 19 goals and two assists in that time.

His impressive rise saw him linked with a move to Europe over the summer, and it was ultimately Tottenham who won the race for his services.

As per the Evening Standard, Spurs spent around £13million when signing Veliz, who penned a six-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Due to the excellent form of Spurs captain Son Heung-min, Veliz has found game time hard to come by under Ange Postecoglou so far. He has made four substitute appearances that have lasted just 12 minutes in total.

With Richarlison having recovered from his pelvic surgery and featured against Manchester City on Sunday, Postecoglou already has a striker who can deputise for Son. As such, it might be wise for Veliz to try and head out on loan in January to continue his exciting development.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Bologna are hoping to take advantage of Veliz’s lack of appearances by signing him on loan this winter.

Bologna in for Tottenham man

Bologna already have Joshua Zirkzee – who was signed in an €8.5m deal from Bayern Munich in the summer – as their main striker. But he is flagging after playing every single league game so far this term, and the backups have not impressed manager Thiago Motta.

Those factors have forced the club’s hierarchy to draw up a list of potential striker signings, and Veliz features high up on it.

Bologna are ready to offer the youngster regular first team football, as he ‘needs to play’ to reach the next level. Sport Witness even describe the move as being ‘ideal’ for all parties, as if Veliz does well then Spurs will get an improved player returning to their squad at the end of the season.

The only barrier to a potential loan switch is Postecoglou. He has seen how injuries can decimate a squad, with Spurs having to deal without players such as Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Ivan Perisic currently.

As such, Postecoglou may feel that he needs to keep Veliz in case either Son or Richarlison gets injured.

