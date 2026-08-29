Fabrizio Romano reveals Tottenham response to Sunderland offer for Kevin Danso

Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Tottenham Hotspur have reacted to Sunderland’s offer of a season-long loan deal for Kevin Danso.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Sunderland want to sign Danso from Tottenham before the summer transfer window closes next week.

The Black Cats are keen on a season-long loan deal for the 27-year-old Austria international central defender.

While Danso is willing to leave Tottenham for regular playing time, the north London club have rejected Sunderland’s offer of a season-long loan deal.

Kevin Danso willing to leave Tottenham Hotspur

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then important to mention also, keep an eye on the situation of Kevin Danso because the centre-back of Tottenham Hotspur could be one to watch in the next days.

“My understanding is that Kevin Danso would be open to leaving Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.

“For Tottenham, he remains an important player.

“Obviously, at centre-back, Tottenham have several players for Premier League plus internal competition, domestic competition, not European football.

“And so, when you have Senesi, when you have Micky van de Ven, when you have Van Hecke and more options, obviously, is not easy for Kevin Danso to accept to be on the bench for most of the time.

“At the same time, for Roberto De Zerbi, he was always an important player before the summer transfer window, so, in the final part of the season last season since De Zerbi arrived.

“Now, Danso wants to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

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Tottenham reject Sunderland offer for Kevin Danso

“Sunderland called for Kevin Danso.

“Tottenham said no to loan.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen, but for sure, there is movement around Kevin Danso, and there would be some evolution.”

BBC Sport, too, has reported that Tottenham have rejected Sunderland’s offer to sign Danso on a season-long loan deal.

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