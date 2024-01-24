Surprise Prem offers emerge for Tottenham attacker who’s pushing for Postecoglou escape

Bryan Gil could be ready to turn his back on Ange Postecoglou

Despite being linked with a move to Serie A or La Liga, Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil is reportedly weighing up some offers from within the Premier League.

Gil is now in his third season with Tottenham, but in each of the previous two, he has left them on loan in January, and something similar seems destined to happen again.

Ange Postecoglou has struggled to spot a regular role in his Tottenham lineups for Gil, who has only started two Premier League matches this season.

Therefore, it is widely expected that Tottenham are open to offloading the Spaniard again.

The most recent exit link for Gil has focused on Lazio, who want to add a winger to Maurizio Sarri’s squad and have been considering the 22-year-old since the summer.

Lazio are the second Serie A side to be looking at Gil this month after earlier interest from Fiorentina, which has since been shelved, while there has been talk of a return to his native Spain as well with a variety of La Liga clubs.

But after Lazio entered the equation again, Rome-based paper Corriere Dello Sport has provided the latest on Gil’s future.

It is claimed that Gil is one of three wingers under consideration by Lazio, the others being Rafa Silva from Benfica and their own former winger Antonio Candreva, who is now at Salernitana.

As long as Tottenham do not suddenly sell Gil, Lazio will keep him high on their shortlist.

However, there is a risk that the former Sevilla star moves elsewhere. Intriguingly, the report says Gil ‘has offers from the Premier League’, which he is ‘evaluating’.

Where will Gil go next?

There is no indication yet, unfortunately, of which English clubs might be interested in Gil.

Tottenham are the only Premier League club he has played for so far, making 41 appearances in all competitions for them.

He has practically never had the opportunity to show an English audience what he can do with consistent gametime, though.

Tottenham still have Gil under contract until 2026, but would likely be open to letting him leave again.

It is a shame, since he was intended to be a long-term replacement for Erik Lamela, who was sent to Sevilla as part of the original transfer in 2021.

Alas, few would suggest that Gil has developed in a way that would put him on a level footing with Tottenham’s former Argentine star.

He still has plenty of time to develop into a better player, but if opportunities remain restricted at Tottenham, he might struggle to meet the standards required.

That said, there have been some suggestions that Postecoglou is considering offering more gametime to Gil in the second half of the season.

Tottenham have offloaded the stricken Ivan Perisic to Hajduk Split this month and Manor Solomon also remains injured, so there could be chances for Gil to play on the wings.

Even so, the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Son Heung-min (once back from the Asian Cup) still represent strong competition for places in the Tottenham attack.

