A somewhat surprising Tottenham exit is reportedly on the cards for a midfielder who only penned a contract extension until 2025 last summer.

The north London club are in the middle of a semi re-build under Ange Postecoglou after the Australian previously admitted he was not happy with the first-team squad at his disposal towards the end of a season in which Spurs just missed out on a Champions League spot.

In terms of incomings, there have been few and far between, with Timo Werner arriving on loan, Archie Gray completing his switch from Leeds and Lucas Bergvall arriving from Sweden. South Korean winger Min-hyeok Yang is another addition but he will join the club until 2025.

The likes of Eric Dier, Japhet Tangana, Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic and Joe Rodon have all left Tottenham permanently, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Bryan Gil have been loaned out with options to buy.

But it now appears that one of the club’s highly-touted young talents will also be moving on in the form of midfielder Nile John.

The 21-year-old played 18 times in the Premier League 2 last season for Spurs’ Under-21s, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

John set for permanent Tottenham exit

And Tottenham insider John Wenham has reacted to the news that John is close to making a permanent exit from the club.

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, Wenham said: “I was surprised when he was handed a contract extension last summer if I’m being honest.

“With the emergence of the likes of Tyrese Hall and George Abbott, I thought it was time for John to seek pastures anew.

“However he did very well last season, he put his head down and worked hard but I think it is the right time for him to move on and play first-team football elsewhere.

“Therefore, I think this will be a good move for all parties.”

John only ever managed two appearances for Tottenham at senior level, both coming in Europe, although he did feature 77 times for the club’s Under-21 side.

And, with his contract set to expire next summer, Spurs have seemingly decided that the time is right to try and cash in on the player.

Indeed, John has seen himself pushed down the midfield pecking order by the arrival of talented duo Gray and Bergvall, while Alfie Devine has impressed in pre-season and the club also hold Hall and Abbott in very high regard too.

There is no mention of any interested clubs or what sort of fee Tottenham will be looking for, although it’s highly likely that the north London outfit will at least include a buy-back clause or a big sell-on fee in any eventual transfer.