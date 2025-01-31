Tottenham could end up parting ways with one of their talented youngsters if they want to succeed in the race to sign exciting Southampton winger Tyler Dibling before the winter window shuts.

Spurs have been on Dibling watch for much of the season, given the huge impression the forward has made down on the south coast, although they are not the only club keen on his signature.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on the 18-year-old, while Manchester United have also been mentioned in passing as Dibling’s long-term future appears to lie away from St Mary’s.

As we reported on Thursday, Southampton are reluctant to offload the likes of Dibling and Leeds United target Cameron Archer halfway through the season as they fight for their Premier League survival – a tussle they look highly unlikely to win at this stage.

However, a fresh report that emerged on Friday suggests that Saints are exploring the possibility of taking Tottenham academy star Tyrese Hall in a swap deal before Monday’s deadline passes.

Spurs currently remain the frontrunners for Dibling’s signature, but adding in the caveat of a potential swap proposal could be the thing that ends up swinging the deal.

There is every likelihood that a bidding war will ensue for Dibling if Southampton wait until the summer, with another suitor, Newcastle, being tipped to offer Matt Targett a homecoming if they land Dibling.

However, the Daily Express reports that Southampton are huge admirers of Spurs youngster Hall and that they have enquired about signing the midfielder if they agree to Dibling moving in the opposite direction.

There’s every chance that Saints have already started planning for life in the Championship again as they sit 11 points from safety, with 19-year-old Hall tipped as a real prospect who could feature heavily for them going forward.

Hall has featured 16 times across Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy this season for Tottenham, scoring five times and laying on five assists.

Surprisingly, he’s never been loaned out, with the club instead opting to continue with his development in-house.

Dibling move fits Tottenham transfer strategy

If Tottenham do continue with their chase for Diblng, it could end up costing them in the region of £55million – depending on how much they value Hall as well.

The Southampton starlet’s stats do not exactly jump off the table, having scored four goals and added two assists in 24 games in all competitions this season. However, his all-round performances and the nightmares he has given opposing full-backs this term have made a lasting impression on suitors.

Dibling also ticks a number of boxes on terms of Tottenham’s current recruitment drive as they look to build a squad of quality young talent that Ange Postecoglou can develop – if he’s given the time to do so in the club’s current predicament in the Premier League.

Dibling would be immediate competition for Brennan Johnson on the right wing, with Dejan Kulusevski now preferred as a No.10, although he also has the ability to play through the middle – a position from where he scored two of his four goals this campaign.

It just remains to be sen whether Tottenham can persuade Southampton into a deal during the closing days of the window and whether or not they are prepared to offload Hall as part of the transfer.

Latest Tottenham news: Kane talks up talented Tel / Walker-Peters return mooted

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has revealed Harry Kane’s assessment of his Bayern Munich teammate Mathys Tel, as Tottenham appear to be closing in on a move for the talented young forward.

The 19-year-old has only started four games in all competitions this season and has found regular minutes hard to come by in Vincent Kompany’s side, given the plethora of attacking players at the Bayern boss’ disposal.

The versatile forward has also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, who are keen on a loan deal, and Chelsea, but has not made a final decision on which club he will join – if he does indeed decide to leave.

However, if Tel does choose to join Spurs then Kane believes his former club will have picked up a great talent, according to Redknapp.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer former player Kyle Walker-Peters a route back to the club, in a move it’s believed he would welcome making.

