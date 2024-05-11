Tottenham Hotspur are the best-placed club to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, with a report claiming a new price tag is on the cards.

Toney enjoyed great form as soon as he returned from his eight-month betting ban, netting four goals in five Premier League appearances. The goals have since dried up for the centre-forward, but he remains an elite Premier League striker when on top form.

Ever since Toney bagged 20 goals in 33 league matches last season, he has been linked with a big-money transfer away from Brentford.

Arsenal have been heavily tipped to make him their new No 9, with Gabriel Jesus under severe threat of being replaced, while other potential destinations include Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham United.

But in recent months, Arsenal have moved onto other targets such as Viktor Gyokeres and Joshua Zirkzee. According to Football Insider, Chelsea have cooled their interest in Toney, too, allowing Tottenham to take centre stage for a possible deal.

While the shock links with West Ham may resurface, it would be a surprise if that move happened as Toney wants to join a club that can regularly fight for Champions League qualification.

Spurs have been handed a ‘major boost’ as they will no longer face competition for the England ace, putting them in pole position for a summer deal.

At the height of Toney’s form last season, Brentford set his price tag at a huge £80-100million. It was claimed more recently that the Bees could end up selling for as little as £30-40m.

Tottenham transfers: Ivan Toney pursued in £50m deal

But Football Insider new report that Spurs can sign Toney for £50m, which seems reasonable given his achievements in the English top flight.

Toney would be a great replacement for Spurs icon Harry Kane, who left for Bayern Munich last summer. While Toney is not quite on Kane’s level, he still has the ability to both score regular goals and brilliantly link up play with those around him.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou currently has Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Timo Werner as options who can play up front. But Son is better out on the left flank, while Spurs might pass up on the opportunity to sign loanee Werner permanently this summer.

Richarlison did enjoy a great scoring run earlier this campaign, but that was a purple patch rather than his regular level. Postecoglou knows he needs a more efficient striker to replace Richarlison and this could see Toney arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Richarlison, meanwhile, could earn big money for the next few seasons by heading to Saudi Arabia.

