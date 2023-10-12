Talk of unsettled Tottenham star completely snuffed out after sensational start under Postecoglou

Tottenham have made a sensational start to life under Ange Postecoglou but that hasn’t stopped rumours of one of their star players this season being unsettled.

Spurs currently sit top of the Premier League after eight games, with several of their summer signings making immediate impacts. But it’s a player who joined the club in the summer of 2022 who is getting plenty of attention for his performances down the left flank.

Destiny Udogie officially signed for the club last summer before heading back to Udinese on loan to continue his development.

However, he has been an ever-present under Postecoglou so far and has been earning rave reviews for his performances.

Udogie did, however, receive racist abuse after the controversial win over Liverpool and rumours emerged of him not settling to life in London just yet.

But according to the player’s agent, Ferdinando Guarino, the 20-year-old is delighted with how things have gone so far at Tottenham.

Udogie has registered two assists in those eight appearances, but it’s his ability to play as an inverted full-back and also join attacks that impressed most.

Udogie plan worked out perfectly

And, speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, Guarino has revealed that there was a clear plan for the player and that helped him quickly adapt to life in England.

“From the beginning of the year there had been clear ideas. He can play both in a back four or a wing-back and this was an added value. He expressed himself at very high levels. Today Tottenham has a truly important overall value from a technical and financial point of view,” he said.

Italy Under-21 international Udogie came through the Hellas Verona youth system and spent time with their first team before joining Udinese in 2021.

And, although he’s only been at Spurs a short time, TMW still asked the agent if they are planning his return to Italy.

“He’s fine, he feels great in England. The Premier League is total football and he adapts very well to this type of championship,” Guarino explained.

Udogie has also earned his first call-up to the Italy senior team and could face England in Tuesday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley.

And Guarino admitted it has long been Udogie’s dream, adding: “Reaching the national team was the achievement of a great goal. He is at the coach’s total disposal. An emotion.

“It was a goal for the boy, we always believed in it. So with work, step by step this great joy came.”

Assuming he comes back unscathed from international duty, Udogie will be back in action for Tottenham when they host Fulham in the Premier League on October 23.

