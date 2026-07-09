Tottenham explode into race for THIRD midfield signing as talks held over transfer coup

Roberto De Zerbi is on the hunt for further signings

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly going head-to-head with Premier League rivals Brentford over a move for an outstanding teenage midfield talent, with talks already held over a potential switch to north London.

Spurs have already revamped Roberto De Zerbi’s engine room this summer after splashing out a combined £185million on Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but it appears they are not done quite yet.

Having already revamped their backline and midfield, Tottenham remain on the hunt for a new left-sided forward and another No.9 and are currently chasing multiple targets.

Midfield is a particular area of interest, however, given the number of players currently at De Zerbi’s disposal and the likelihood of some of them leaving.

Yves Bissouma has already departed after his contract came to an end, while the club decided against taking up the option to buy on Joao Palhinha after his season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

The club have taken a strong stance over the potential sales of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, with Aston Villa keeping close tabs on the latter, but there is every chance that listen to offers for Pape Sarr and potentially Rodrigo Bentancur.

Indeed, there’s every chance that at least five Spurs first-team players depart before the window shuts, in order to fund the additions to the misfiring attack.

But a fresh report the Daily Mail‘s transfer blog claims that Tottenham are in now discussions to snap up another defensive midfielder, in the shape of impressive teenage talent Ousmane Diabate.

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Tottenham in Brentford battle for Diabate

The 18-year-old has been making a major impact at Turkish top-flight club Genclerbirligi, although it’s been mainly within their youth set-up.

The teenage talent broke into the first team at Genclerbirligi last season, making four league appearances, while he also attracted attention for his performances in the Under-19s Turkish Super Lig.

Diabate has also won a senior cap for the Guinea national team and is currently under contract at Genclerbirligi for another three years until 2029.

The report adds, however, that Tottenham will not have it all their own way in the race to sign Diabate, with Brentford also stated to be in talks and also currently having the upper hand in negotiations.

It’s claimed that an offer of £3million (€3.5m / $4m) plus bonuses will be enough to seal the deal for the youngster this summer.

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Spurs face a major dilemma over one of their own top talents this summer after being contacted by Borussia Dortmund over the possibility a major exit.

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