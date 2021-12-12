Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with Hugo Lloris over extending his contract to avoid the risk of him signing an agreement elsewhere next month, according to reports.

Lloris is about to enter the final six months of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. From New Year’s Day onwards, he would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs. But his intentions appear to be to stay in north London.

Reports have been lingering for a while about how Spurs may replace Lloris if he leaves. But new head coach Antonio Conte recently confirmed he holds the Frenchman in high regard and was hoping to speak to him about his future.

Such talks – with Conte and the board above – are about to intensify. According to Football Insider, Lloris has opened talks with Tottenham. He has clarified that he wants to stay.

The club captain has been with Spurs since 2012 and is keen to stay into his late 30s. He will be 35 years old by the time his current terms expire. But he is still firmly the club’s number one.

A number of factors are making Lloris lean towards staying. Off the pitch, his family is settled in the capital. On the pitch, he is confident of a bright future for the club under Conte.

The Italian tactician initially rejected Tottenham when they tried to appoint him in the summer. But alternative option Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t get the necessary results. After sacking him, they convinced the former Chelsea boss to return to the Premier League.

Conte’s task is now to lift Tottenham up the table after they finished seventh last season. He will have to improve some areas of his squad to improve their chances. But the goalkeeping department is one he should be satisfied with.

Of course, Spurs may still need to think about a long-term succession plan for Lloris. But right now, he remains an elite operator in his position. Therefore, it would make sense for both parties to continue together.

There are no details of how Lloris’ salary may be affected by any new agreement. What Football Insider do clarify is that the proposed deal would be for the long term.

Tottenham to strengthen in front of Hugo Lloris

With the goalkeeper position set to be secured for the future, Tottenham can soon turn their attention to other areas to strengthen.

One priority for the club should be to bolster their options in the defence ahead of Lloris. They signed Cristian Romero to do so in the summer. However, he is out with injury at present. Other teammates do not convince.

According to Gabriel Agbonlahor, the club have not replaced two key elements of their backline. They must rectify this for Conte.

“I just don’t think Rodon is good enough, to be honest,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Eric Dier I don’t think is good enough. Sanchez is not good enough.

“Spurs haven’t improved their centre-halves since Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were there. They were good centre-halves. They were strong.

“The centre-halves they have there are not good enough. I’m sure Conte, who bases his teams on their defence, will want to fix that problem by bringing in some centre-halves.”

