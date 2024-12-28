Tamworth have been hammered by their own fans after implementing a massive ticket price hike for the biggest game in the club’s history when they host Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

The National League side reached the third round of the FA Cup for the fourth time in its history when they won at Burton Albion on penalties in the second round, having previously seen off League One Huddersfield.

Their reward was a marquee home clash against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side, with the game due to take place at the club’s Lamb Ground on Sunday January 12 (kick-off 12.30pm).

However, fans who are keen to witness history at their club’s home ground off Kettlebrook Road, have voiced their anger at the ticket prices for the special occasion.

The club have posted their pricing for the match, with the top ticket costing a whopping £42, more than double the cost of a ticket to watch The Lambs play Huddersfield in the first round of the competition. While the price of the cheapest under-10s ticket is £25, five times the price of a similar ticket against the Yorkshire outfit back in October.

Tickets for the match are priced at £42 for the main stand for adults, or £38 for the terrace. Over 66s are £37 in the stand or £33 on the terrace. Under-17s are £34 and £30 respectively. And under-10s £29 in the stand and £25 on the terrace.

Those prices have led to hundreds of fans taking to social media to vent their fury, with Joe moore commenting on Facebook: “Wow. That’s disgraceful, the worse of it those kids prices!! Ripping off those regulars that you know will go and support as they do week in and week out, and putting off those that may have gone. Crazy prices.”

Jamie Phillips added: “Yeah I’m not paying that I’ll watch it at home and then carry on going to the normal-priced National League games.”

Another fan, Dawn Roberts, said: “Please justify your horrendous prices. Absolute Rip Off just cause you have a decent team to play against…”, while Alex Randle, who supports both Tamworth and Tottenham, added: “Pricing is exploitative when there are so many other potential revenue streams and will probably price me out anyway because I just don’t have enough money to spare. So disappointed.”

Tamworth accused of ‘madness’ over ticket pricing

With Tamworth trending on X over their decision to raise prices significantly, The Pyramid Podcast added: “How short sighted are these prices. A chance to repay and respect the fans that go and support you every week, and instead you release this monstrosity. Shameful.”

Jamie Hoskins said: “I appreciate that you want to earn as much money from this opportunity as possible but those prices are scandalous! Part greed from Tamworth & part blame for the FA abolishing replays because the big boys demanded so!

“No romance of the cup here whatsoever, poor from Tamworth.” And Dean Cornish said: “That’s madness. Make the money on the TV, the bar, the merch, the snack bar. Not by ripping off loyal fans on tickets.”

Matt Merrick added: “So looking at £150 for a family of four. I’m all for making a bit of money, but after Christmas and everything else that’s going on. That’s taking the mickey out of ordinary fans.”

