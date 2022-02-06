Tanguy Ndombele has insisted that the “risk” of moving back to former club Lyon is better for his career than where he found himself at Tottenham.

The midfielder moved back to his native France on transfer deadline day in January following his struggles in north London. While he showed glimpses of his talent at Spurs, he was more in the headlines for failing to gel under three managers.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte all failed to get the best out of Ndombele.

Current Tottenham boss Conte therefore made getting the player out of Tottenham a crucial part of his January plan. The manager did not make him part of the squad for the final three games he was at Spurs for.

Ndombele has therefore moved back to Lyon – the club from whom Tottenham bought him for a club-record fee in the summer of 2019.

Ndombele played 45 minutes in Lyon’s 2-0 defeat to Monaco in his first game back on Saturday.

Speaking to Telefoot (via Get French Football News), Ndombele spoke of his aims for the season while on loan at Lyon. The Ligue 1 club also have an option to buy the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

“Coming to Lyon was a risk, I left through the front door here. If I mess it up, that’s what people will remember of me,” Ndombele said.

“But at this stage of my career, it’s the best choice for me.

“Now, my objective is to get a taste for football again. When you’re not playing a lot, when you don’t appreciate the style of play there is, you lose your taste for football.”

However, Ndombele could also have moved to Paris Saint-Germain instead of Lyon.

Spurs were in ‘advanced talks’ with the capital club. However, the move reportedly broke down over Spurs’ demand for an obligation to buy clause which PSG rejected.

Speaking about that failed move, Ndombele insisted that he could move to PSG later in his career.

Ndombele talks Tottenham, PSG talks

“It is true that I was associated with PSG, there were discussions,” the midfielder said.

“But between the discussions and the act, there is a long way. It was complicated with Paris for an exchange, they made it clear to me after a while.

“I listened and I respect Paris’ decision, I couldn’t do otherwise. A part of fate? Yes, maybe I shouldn’t go, maybe in the future, someday, I don’t know.”

It remains unclear whether Lyon will activate their purchase option for Ndombele.

In any case, Conte moved on from his exit by bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.