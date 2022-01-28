Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is inching ever closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Daniel Levy reportedly has major concerns about a key transfer detail.

Ndombele arrived in north London in 2019 as Spurs’ club-record signing from Lyon. Despite showing flashes of his talent, the 25-year-old has struggled to convince three of the four managers he has worked with.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and now Antonio Conte have all struggled to work with him.

But the fourth – Mauricio Pochettino – is the man who signed Ndombele and now wants to bring him back to his native France.

PSG made their first approach for the France international earlier this month and talks have subsequently been progressing with Tottenham.

But while Valencia have also reportedly held talks with Spurs, it is the French giants who are now closing in on signing Ndombele.

The Telegraph claims that PSG have entered ‘advanced negotiations’ over a loan deal until the end of the season.

They also want an option to buy Ndomele in the summer. The newspaper adds, though, that Spurs – with chairman Levy at the helm – want an obligation to buy clause instead.

Indeed, Spurs chiefs feel that, given a club of PSG’s stature and wealth has come forward for Ndombele, they should have no problems paying a transfer fee for him in the summer.

There is also the fact that Pochettino has history with Ndombele. The newspaper claims that the manager thinks he is a ‘special talent’, hence his interest in him at a second club.

Finally, Ndombele also has history with Ligue 1. His form with former club Lyon inspired Tottenham to pay £55million to bring him across the English Channel.

In any case, Conte has reportedly made it clear that the midfielder forms no part of his plans.

Tottenham urged to do Ndombele swap

The Telegraph claims that a swap deal between Tottenham and PSG involving Ndombele and Leandro Paredes was once a possibility.

However, Spurs have no interest in a player who wants to stay and fight for his place in Paris.

Nevertheless, one Tottenham insider has said that the club should try to swap Ndombele for Georginio Wijnaldum instead.

The former Liverpool midfielder has found the transition from Jurgen Klopp’s team more difficult than he anticipated. He has also admitted frustration at his level of game time.

Ndombele, meanwhile, has played 16 times for Tottenham this season including only nine Premier League games.