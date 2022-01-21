A deal to send Tanguy Ndombele to PSG is gathering pace, and Fabio Paratici is striving to squeeze the most out of their rich trading partner, per a report.

Spurs’ record signing has never truly settled in north London. Managers have come and gone since Ndombele signed for £55.45m in 2019, though not one has been able to bring the mercurial best out of the Frenchman on a consistent basis.

His maverick playing style does not mesh well with current boss Antonio Conte’s demands. Unsurprisingly, talk of an exit has begun to ramp up.

French powerhouse PSG are the prime suitor, with the Athletic detailing their interest on Thursday.

The Parisians are targeting a loan deal for the player they have reportedly been a long-term admirer of. Georginio Wijnaldum has flopped since signing from Liverpool last summer. Ndombele’s arrival – even if only for six months – would rectify that transfer blunder.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed new light on the situation, and it makes good reading for Spurs fans.

Paratici striving for maximum Tottenham return

Romano tweeted Tottenham and PSG will continue their talks today (Friday). A loan move will be discussed, though Spurs chief Fabio Paratici may be able to maximise the deal Tottenham receive.

That stems from PSG reportedly seeking to add a French player to their ranks to aid their homegrown quota. In Romano’s words, ‘signing a French player could be key for PSG’s list’.

Tottenham in running to sign free-agent Paulo Dybala The striker's deal expires this summer and Argentine is tipped to join Spurs

As such, Tottenham are set to demand PSG pay ‘100 percent’ of Ndombele’s wages. Furthermore, they could also seek to include a buy option to rid themselves of their Ndombele problem once and for all.

From the player’s end, Ndombele is stated to ‘want’ the move.

Given PSG’s near-bottomless wealth, it stands to reason they would be capable of paying any amount Spurs negotiated in an option.

If agreed, and if that option is taken up next summer, Tottenham may ultimately avoid taking a massive loss on a player who has struggled to justify his lofty price tag.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips the latest in a soccer dynasty to rival the Maldinis, Alonsos and Kluiverts

Spurs reach agreement Antonio Conte wanted

Meanwhile, Hugo Lloris will be taking his Tottenham Hotspur service to beyond a decade after agreeing to extend his contract, it has been reported.

Tottenham captain Lloris has been pondering his future in recent weeks as he approaches the end of his contract in June. He remains Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper despite the addition of Pierluigi Gollini on loan in the summer.

Head coach Antonio Conte recently revealed their optimism of the desired outcome. Spurs were reportedly keen to extend his stay, and various sources – including Sky Sports – indicate an agreement has been reached.

Lloris will be signing a two-year contract extension to commit to Tottenham until 2024, by which time he will be 37 years old.

Lloris had been linked with an exit from Tottenham in 2022. His hometown club Nice wanted to re-sign him, for example. But he is ending any doubts over where his loyalties lie for the time being.

READ MORE: Tottenham have first Adama Traore bid rejected as Wolves stand firm over £5m difference