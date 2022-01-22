One Tanguy Ndombele exit route has ground to a halt following a humbling Tottenham update, though a different deal could yet materialise, per reports.

Tottenham are working with PSG over a potential switch for their club-record signing. Ndombele signed for Spurs in 2019 for a lofty £55.45m fee. However, not one of the four men who have managed Tottenham since his arrival have been able to bring out his best on a consistent basis.

As such, and to protect their investment, talk of a loan exit this month began to ramp up.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Fabio Paratici was gunning to get Spurs the best deal possible. That would include PSG paying 100 percent of the player’s wages, and potentially including a hefty option to buy.

However, the possibility of a swap deal has also been touted. That could be to the benefit of both clubs. Though the latest update suggests that avenue with PSG has now closed.

Get French Football News (citing TF1), reveal the swap option is ‘stalling’ after PSG couldn’t convince any midfielders to join Spurs.

Ndombele swapped to Roma?

Leandro Paredes was the prime candidate to be included, but the Argentine ‘has refused’ to move. The article states no other midfielders can be convinced to leave the Parisians’ squad.

That likely means PSG’s sole hope of landing Ndombele rests with a loan. However, the article states other suitors could make hay where PSG could not.

Unnamed Spanish and German clubs, as well as Roma and Napoli are all monitoring the situation. Sport Witness recently reported Tottenham could use Ndombele as a carrot to lure Roma’s Jordan Veretout to north London in a swap.

Both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici were said to be big fans of the French midfielder.

The Daily Express (citing Gianluca DiMarzio), confirm Spurs have discussed an Ndombele-Veretout swap with Roma. Talks on that front are stated to be ‘ongoing between all parties’ at present.

Tottenham winger to make way for Traore?

Meanwhile, a Tottenham attacker is being lined up for a January loan exit in a move that could be another indicator a deal for Adama Traore is close, per a report.

Tottenham are hot on the trail of Wolves winger Adama Traore. The 25-year-old was the subject of a failed £15m bid, though Football Insider have since suggested Spurs have upped the stakes and matched Wolves’ £20m valuation.

Other outlets have been more cautious in their reporting, though the Guardian’s latest update revealed there is a growing confidence a deal will be made this month.

Antonio Conte reportedly wishes to transform Traore into a deadly right-wing-back. Whether that would be an immediate change or gradual, only time will tell.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard’s arrival would add another quality option Conte could call upon in his forward line, and one player who could be sacrificed as a result is Bryan Gil.

French outlet L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) reveal Gil is now a loan target for Nice. The Ligue 1 side are aiming to bolster their firepower this month. As such, they have identified Gil as one of two men that fit the bill. The other target on their list is Anderlecht’s Francis Amuzu.

Gil is not in Conte’s immediate plans at present, though is clearly a bright talent nevertheless. A report in December suggested both Gil and Spurs have no regrets over his signing last summer, despite his limited impact thus far. Regular action in Ligue 1 could therefore ensure his development isn’t halted.

