The tantalising XI Tottenham could pick in 2024/25 if Harry Kane returns and two Prem signings arrive

After a change in the dugout and the departure of a free-scoring club legend, Tottenham’s 2023-24 season so far has exceeded all reasonable expectations.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has quickly implemented a clear, attractive style of play within his squad, imbued his players with self-belief and won over fans with his affable demeanour and refreshing, tell-it-like-it-is media appearances.

As they push for a top-four finish and a place in next season’s Champions League, Harry Kane’s heart-wrenching move to Bayern Munich last summer already feels a distant memory.

Such rapid on-field progress already has Spurs fans thinking ahead to what the near future might hold.

Amid reports of Postecoglou being backed significantly in the transfer market in the summer – and the possible return of a certain someone – here is a tantalising look at how Spurs could line up in 2024-25.

GK – Guglielmo Vicario

When Postecoglou was named Manager of the Year at the London Football Awards this week, he was not the only Spurs representative recognised for his outstanding first season in north London – Vicario, a £17 million summer signing from Empoli, also collected the Goalkeeper of the Year gong.

And it was well deserved. The 27-year-old Italian has slipped seamlessly into the gloves vacated by former captain Hugo Lloris and impressed with his agility and quick reactions.

RB – Pedro Porro

Porro stood out for his scoring ability from the right full-back position when he initially signed for Spurs on loan from Sporting CP in the second half of last season, marauding forward and lashing in three goals from 15 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old Spaniard has not scored since making his switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium permanent last summer in a €40 million deal. But he has more than made up for that with his creativity, producing a quality and consistency of delivery from wide that has yielded seven assists – more than any other Spurs player.

CB – Cristian Romero

The hot-headed Argentinian might get himself into bother with referees every now and again with his penchant for an overzealous challenge, but Romero has established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite centre-backs since his £42.5 million signing from Atalanta in 2021.

He has even added goals to his game this term, notching in games against Brentford, Burnley and West Ham after a managing just one goal in his first two seasons with the club.

CB – Micky van de Ven

It was something of a gamble last summer for Spurs to spend such a high fee (an initial £34 million, potentially rising to £43 million with add-ons) for a player with just one full season of top-flight football under his belt, but Van de Ven has been a revelation since arriving in the Premier League.

Standing 6ft 4ins, the Dutch defender cuts an imposing figure, but it is his technical skills and athleticism that set him apart as one of the best young defenders in Europe. The 22-year-old ranks in the 96th percentile among centre-backs in Europe’s five major leagues for pass completion and the 97th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

And last month, he broke the Premier League record for the fastest sprint recorded in a match.

LB – Destiny Udogie

Another recent transfer market success story for Spurs, the £15 million they paid Udinese to acquire Italy international Udogie back in 2022 looks a steal after his performances at left-back for Postecoglou’s side this season.

After initially being loaned back to the Serie A club for a season, the 22-year-old has made an instant impact in the English top flight, where his patrolling of Tottenham’s left flank has seen him score twice and provide three assists.

CM – Rodrigo Bentancur

Injuries have hampered the Uruguayan playmaker over the last 12 months, but when fit there is no doubting Bentancur’s quality on the ball and ability to help build and sustain attacks with his crisp and incisive passing.

Still only 26, the former Juventus midfielder has his best years in front of him if he can maintain a relatively clean bill of health.

CM – Conor Gallagher

The 24-year-old England midfielder has been one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise dismal season for Chelsea, yet still rumours persist that the Blues will look to offload Gallagher this summer in an effort to stave off sanctions under the Premier League’s Profit & Sustainability rules and free up cash for further spending.

Chelsea’s loss could be Tottenham’s gain. Spurs are credited with a long-standing interest in the former Crystal Palace loanee, who would add energy, leadership and, in the right system, goal threat from midfield.

CAM – James Maddison

Maddison made a blistering start to his Spurs career after joining the club from Leicester City last summer, with one goal and two assists from his first three games with the club, enough to see him named the Premier League’s player of the month for August.

Sidelined by an ankle injury in November, the former Norwich City creator’s momentum was checked, but he remains one of the most feared conjurors of chances in the final third anywhere in England’s top flight.

LW – Son Heung-min

Son will be 32 years old by the start of next season, but the South Korean forward appears only to be getting better with age.

After inheriting the club captaincy from Hugo Lloris, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star has thrived in his new leadership role, spearheading Tottenham’s push for Champions League qualification with 12 league goals and six assists to his name already this term.

RW – Pedro Neto

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Spurs are frontrunners in the race to sign the gifted Portuguese winger, who is likely to leave Wolves at the end of the season.

With nine assists to his name, only three Premier League players have been directly responsible for team-mates scoring this season than 23-year-old Neto. His status as one of the most productive and reliable creators in the country is reflected in his steep transfer value – said to be around £80 million.

ST – Harry Kane

The England captain is on course to record one of the most successful overseas season ever by an English player, yet reports suggest Kane has not been entirely happy since his €100 million move to Bayern Munich and could look to return to the Premier League this summer.

By that point, Kane will be 31, but his stunning return so far this season of 31 goals in 31 games for the Bundesliga champions suggests he has lost none of his scoring touch. Spurs have been just fine without him this season, but they could be even better with him back.