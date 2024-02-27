Tottenham in for Bundesliga star who tormented Bayern Munich as Premier League ‘dream’ revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to add to their striker ranks this summer and could sign lethal Bundesliga forward Omar Marmoush, reports in Germany have revealed.

Tottenham went through major changes last summer as Ange Postecoglou arrived as their new manager but they lost talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £86million. Tottenham have since placed their trust in Song Heung-min and Richarlison to replace Kane’s goals, while also landing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in January.

However, it is unclear whether the North London side will activate their £15million option to sign Werner permanently following the end of his loan, as it looks like his Premier League struggles in front of goal are continuing to haunt him.

Postecoglou remains determined to sign a new centre-forward who can provide cover and competition for the likes of Son and Richarlison, which is where Marmoush comes in.

According to German outlet Bild, Tottenham have set their sights on the 25-year-old attacker as a summer target.

Their scouts have been very impressed by Marmoush, who is ripping it up for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany this campaign.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham midfield target expected to be sold for £30m as Postecoglou ponders Gallagher fallback option

Indeed, his record stands at 15 goals and five assists in 30 matches. That includes a goal and two assists as Marmoush helped Frankfurt thrash Bayern 5-1 on December 9.

The Egypt international only joined Frankfurt last summer and is contracted to the club until June 2027. However, Frankfurt may soon have to cope without him, as Spurs are planning to launch an offer.

Newcastle could rival Tottenham for in-form striker

Spurs are not alone in wanting to bring Marmoush to the Premier League, as Newcastle United are also monitoring his situation.

The Magpies want a new striker who can replace Callum Wilson and act as backup for Alexander Isak, a role Marmoush would slot into well.

Marmoush will be delighted that both Spurs and Newcastle are interested in his services. The report adds that he ‘dreams’ of shining in the Premier League, having only ever played in Egypt and Germany before.

Frankfurt will be disappointed if they lose the former St Pauli man after just one year. However, they stand to make a big profit when he leaves.

After capturing him on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, Frankfurt will now demand between €30-40m (£25.6-34m) before agreeing to a sale.

That is significant money, although Marmoush’s fantastic form means he could be worth it for either Spurs or Newcastle.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal, Newcastle to stun Liverpool with huge offers for La Liga sensation