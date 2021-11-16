Tottenham target offered another new deal – but nothing will stop record €70m move

Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic has been offered yet another new deal by Fiorentina, but this won’t stop a record €70m transfer, a journalist has claimed.

Reports on Monday suggested Spurs have won the race to sign Vlahovic, 21. Chairman Daniel Levy is said to have promised to match any offers from Juventus. And Fiorentina would rather sell to him than one of their Serie A rivals.

In light of this news, the Italian club’s own chairman is preparing to put an improved contract offer on the table for the striker.

That’s according to Firenze Viola journalist Enzo Bucchioni, who states a new mega deal worth €7m per season is being used to tempt Vlahovic to stay.

He has already turned down several offers with his current deal due to expire in June 2023.

And this ploy won’t work either. Bucchioni reports that sources close to the Serbia international’s representatives say ‘nothing will move them’.

And with a renewal out of the question, Fiorentina will have ‘only one other way to go’. That is to sell in January.

There’s an eagerness in north London to finalise a deal as quick as possible. This is to allow Antonio Conte to get to work with the goalscoring machine.

Signing him in the winter window will allow him to settle into a new way of life under the Italian in the Premier League.

Then come next season, he will be ready to lead the Spurs attack. Harry Kane’s exit is expected to finally be realised by then.

Levy had agreed to break Tottenham’s transfer record for Vlahovic. And the fee he could spend has now been revealed.

The fresh report states Spurs would pay €70m. That figure, which equates to £59m, would best the current record of £54m which Tanguy Ndombele was signed for.

Levy heeding Hoddle warning?

Meanwhile, Glenn Hoddle has warned Levy he must alter his customary approach or risk missing out on a golden opportunity under Conte.

Hoddle knows the challenges of managing Tottenham better than most. He believes Conte is the best man to get it right.

Conte is a man known for demanding funds – a factor understood to have been key in why initial talks broke down during the summer.

Hoddle, who watched Spurs as a boy and went on to play for them for 12 years, says Conte is the best man for the job and must be given the power – and money – to overhaul the squad…

