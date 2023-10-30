Target ready for record move, as Tottenham battle Arsenal for impressive centre-back signing

An asking price has been established by Galatasaray for rumoured Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Victor Nelsson, per reports in Turkey.

Either of the north London rivals could take advantage of his worsening situation at Galatasaray. He has not started any of their six most recent Super Lig matches and has been punished by the club for saying they blocked his exit over the summer.

With no intention of extending his contract at Galatasaray beyond 2026, his current employers could cash in on him at the next opportunity. According to Aksam, Nelsson is getting ready to find a new club.

To facilitate his exit, Galatasaray have set an asking price between €15m and €20m, according to the report. In other words, the Denmark international would cost somewhere in the region of £13.1m to £17.5m.

Ideally, the reigning Turkish champions want to break their record for a sale, which is (somewhat surprisingly for a club of their stature) currently €16m or around £14m.

For a 25-year-old who has international and Champions League experience, it seems like a reasonable price to pay to set up a first test in the Premier League for Nelsson.

Tottenham signed a new starting centre-back in the summer when bringing in Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. However, ahead of the January transfer window, there is a belief that they may need another option to compete with the new arrival and Cristian Romero and ensure they have strength in depth.

With that in mind, there have been claims that Tottenham could offload Eric Dier, who has not come under consideration for regular gametime by Ange Postecoglou, and sign someone the head coach would prefer to rely upon.

Three-horse race for Nelsson

Nelsson’s name has been mentioned fairly frequently, but the report reiterates that he is also on the radar of Arsenal, their local rivals who lost summer signing Jurrien Timber to a long-term injury early into his time in English football.

Furthermore, Timber’s former club – struggling Eredivisie giants Ajax – have identified Nelsson as a possible target.

He has made a total of 93 appearances for Galatasaray and previously played for clubs such as Nordsjaelland and Copenhagen in his native country.

His next venture could be in another different territory – either England or the Netherlands – but it is not yet clear if anyone is leading the race for him out of his three keen admirers.

