Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer move for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, whose impressive form this season has captured the attention of multiple Premier League sides.

The 23-year-old Bosnian international has made 26 Serie A appearances this season and has earned a reputation as one of the league’s best defenders.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, as cited by Sport Witness, Tottenham are ‘vying’ to sign Muharemovic, who ‘dominated’ forwards last week in Sassuolo’s victory over Cagliari.

Roberto de Zerbi, who previously managed Sassuolo, is said to be plotting a raid on his former club for the left-footed centre-back, but Spurs do face competition for his signature.

Aston Villa are said to be equally keen on signing Muharemovic. Sassuolo are desperate to keep him, but would have to listen to offers in the region of €30million (£26.2m).

A sale of that size would give the Italian side an ‘extraordinary capital gain’ as they paid just €5million (£4.4m) to sign Muharemovic from Juventus last summer, after an initial loan.

There is also interest from Serie A sides as his former club Juve and Inter Milan are said to be keen, while we understand another Premier League side are also admirers of his.

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Tottenham join race for talented Serie A star

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed back in December that Newcastle United have been tracking Muharemovic closely.

We also confirmed at the time how Juventus, thanks to a 50% sell-on clause from his initial transfer, are closely monitoring and could swoop for a discounted return.

It therefore seems likely that a battle for the Bosnian defender’s signature will break out this summer.

Tottenham, for their part, are considering defensive targets amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of key pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Romero’s father, Victor, claimed in a recent interview that his son has a release clause in his Spurs contract, set between $50-70m [£37.8m-£53m].

Atletico Madrid are big admirers of the Argentine, as our sources have previously revealed.

Van de Ven, meanwhile, has been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United amid Tottenham’s struggles.

It therefore makes good sense for Spurs to be tracking solid defenders like Muharemovic ahead of the summer.

However, it’s worth noting that luring players of his calibre to Tottenham could prove impossible if they suffer relegation.

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