Tottenham told which ‘natural wing-back’ is ‘much better fit’ than defensive liability Traore

Tottenham have been told that Brighton star Tariq Lamptey would be a “much better fit” than Adama Traore at right wing-back.

Spurs are seemingly closing in on the signing of Wolves powerhouse Traore, with Antonio Conte tipped to use the Spain international as a wing-back rather than in his normal wide attacking role.

However, there have also been recent reports of a potential deal for £50million-rated Lamptey. And according to former Leeds forward Noel Whelan, that should be the route they take.

He told Football Insider: “I think Lamptey would definitely make more sense than Traore, that’s for sure.

“Defending isn’t exactly Traore’s strong suit, especially 1-on-1 defending. Yes, he’s got power. Yes, he’s got pace. But defending is an art and something which takes time to perfect.

“We’ve seen where Adama Traore is at his best, and that’s high up the pitch in wide areas or through the middle, running at defenders, bursting past people to create chances.

“It’s an interesting scenario that he could play wing-back for Conte, but many wingers have been converted and failed before. You have to have something about you defensively.

“Lamptey is a much better fit, he’s the one. He’s a natural wing-back. That’s his role, and he’s been taught that ever since he was a boy.”

Tottenham’s current first-choice option at right wing-back is Emerson Royal. However, the Brazilian’s final ball has so far been poor and prompted Conte to look at other options.

Tottenham suffer blow in chase for Juve star

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham will only be able to sign a Juventus attacker for a monumental fee, according to reports.

The update comes amid Federico Chiesa’s injury blow. The pacy 24-year-old suffered an ACL problem in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Juventus have confirmed the Italy international will have to undergo surgery, ruling him out for several months.

Chiesa’s long-term injury will impact the club’s transfer plans. They are now less likely to sell forwards who may have to appear in his place.

Dejan Kulusevski is one example. The Swede is on Arsenal’s radar as they look to replace £72m man Nicolas Pepe. Kulusevski is also a target for north London rivals Tottenham, according to various reports.

Spurs director Fabio Paratici has strong links with the Bianconeri, suggesting they could win the race for Kulusevski.

But Sport Witness, citing reports in Italy, claim the transfer race has just gotten a whole lot harder.

Price goes up for Kulusevski

Juve will now only consider ‘exorbitant’ offers for the 21-year-old this month, as he looks set to operate on the right flank in Chiesa’s absence.

A transfer is more likely in the summer, should Kulusevski’s attacking counterpart return to the fold. Then Juve will be more inclined to sell to one of the Premier League clubs.

Kulusevski spent time in Atalanta’s academy before gaining promotion to the first team in January 2019. After three Serie A appearances, he moved to Parma on loan that summer.

That is where Kulusevski really began to impress, notching 10 goals and nine assists in 36 league games. Juve signed him for £31.5m in January 2020 before allowing him to spend the rest of the season back at Parma on loan.

Kulusevski’s record for Max Allegri’s side stands at nine goals and 10 assists in 70 appearances thus far.

