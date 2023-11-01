The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise

Tottenham have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2023/24 season and manager Ange Postecoglou has a lot of talented players at his disposal.

Postecoglou took over a team that finished eighth in the Premier League in 2022/23 and also had to sell Harry Kane, who is valued at €110million.

But he made some brilliant signings in the summer transfer window and has helped a lot of players rediscover their best form in north London.

Using data from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 most valuable players at Tottenham.

10. Destiny Udogie – €38m

Udogie completed an €18million move to Tottenham in 2022 before heading back to Udinese on loan to continue his development.

He arrived in north London ahead of the 2023/24 season and has made an immediate impact, usurping Ben Davies to become their first-choice left-back.

The Italy international offers a lot going forward and has also impressed defensively, producing great performances against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Bukayo Saka.

“He’s got outstanding attributes and for a 20-year-old he’s already had some really big challenges defensively and he’s handled himself so well,” Postecoglou said.

“When he has the ball and he runs forward he looks exciting. I’m really pleased to have him in the group.”

9= Pedro Porro – €40m

Porro left Sporting CP and joined Tottenham on an initial loan deal in January 2023, which included an obligation to buy for €40million.

The right wing-back got off to a difficult start and ex-Spurs boss Tim Sherwood described his debut as “so bad” following a 4-1 defeat at Leicester.

But he turned things around and showcased his attacking qualities in his debut half-season, registering three goals and three assists in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is now playing as an inverted full-back under Postecoglou and has enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Still thinking about the pass from Pedro 🤤 👉 PP23 x HMS7 👈 pic.twitter.com/ZapkAhnb4B — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 3, 2023

9= Richarlison – €40m

The second-most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history, Richarlison joined the club from Everton in a €58million deal in the summer of 2022.

He failed to justify that price during a disastrous debut season in north London, scoring just three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The Brazil international was expected to step up in 2023/24 and fill the void left by Harry Kane, but he continues to struggle in front of goal and his market value has dropped in recent months.

9= Rodrigo Bentancur – €40m

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Juventus, Bentancur was allowed to join Tottenham for just €19million in January 2022.

It proved to be a bargain as the Uruguay international was one of Tottenham’s most consistent performers under Antonio Conte.

But his promising start to life in north London was derailed by a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in February 2023.

The 26-year-old midfielder recently made his first appearance under Postecoglou, and he will now be looking to return to his pre-injury levels.

9= Micky van de Ven – €40m

Van de Ven enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season with Wolfsburg in 2022/23 and caught the eye of several clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Spurs won the race for his signature after they agreed to pay €40million for the 22-year-old, who put pen to paper on a six-year contract.

He’s made a seamless transition to Premier League football and has helped shore up a defence that was leaking too many goals in the 2022/23 season.

The 6ft 4in centre-back is quick, comfortable on the ball and has all the tools to lead Tottenham’s backline for the next decade.

5. Brennan Johnson – €48m

Johnson has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last two years and his market value has skyrocketed, going from €1million to €48million.

The 22-year-old forward left Nottingham Forest and joined Tottenham in a €55million deal in the summer and penned a contract until the summer of 2029.

“He’s good a good profile for us — very similar to the other guys we brought in — in that he’s young but has had some good experience already. The footballing qualities he brings fit really well with what we want to do,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s got energy, he’s got pace, he presses really well, he’s a wide player but can score goals. From that perspective, he ticks all the boxes.”

4= Dejan Kulusevski – €50m

Alongside Bentancur, Kulusevski also left Juventus and headed to north London on transfer deadline day in January 2022.

The Sweden international initially joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal and hit the ground running, registering five goals and eight assists in his debut half-season.

Despite the fact that he struggled to replicate that form in the 2022/23 season, Spurs still activated their €30million option to buy and gave him a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old winger, who is renowned for his tireless work rate, is already a key player for Postecoglou and his market value is expected to carry on rising.

4= Son Heung-min – €50m

Since joining Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in a €30million deal in 2015, Son has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

He’s won Tottenham’s Player of the Year award on three separate occasions and also picked up the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021/22.

But the South Korea international endured a difficult 2022/23 season and his market value dropped from €75million to €50million.

He’s starting to rediscover his best form under Postecoglou and Spurs are reportedly ready to reward their club captain with a lucrative new contract as his current deal expires in 2025.

Picture perfect 📸 The Skipper’s 50th goal at @SpursStadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NVGH9ZifLm — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 23, 2023

2. Cristian Romero – €60m

Romero spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Tottenham before his move from Atalanta was made permanent for €50million.

He was initially criticised for his reckless nature but has taken his game to another level this season and has formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with Micky van de Ven.

The 25-year-old also has plenty of international pedigree, having won both the World Cup and the Copa America with Argentina.

He’s currently the fourth most valuable centre-back in the Premier League after Manchester City duo Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias and Arsenal’s William Saliba.

1. James Maddison – €70m

After being relegated with Leicester City in 2022/23, Maddison made an immediate return to the top flight and joined Tottenham in a €46.3million deal.

The England international signed a five-year contract with the north London side and inherited Harry Kane’s No.10 shirt.

He has already been a transformational signing for Spurs, adding some much-needed creativity and attacking flair to the team’s midfield.

The 26-year-old picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award in August 2023 and has also won plenty of plaudits this season.

