The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…
Tottenham are rebuilding their squad under Ange Postecoglou – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.
Potecoglou has publicly claimed he wants “drastic change” at Spurs as he continues to implement an attacking brand of football.
While some players face an uncertain future at the club, the manager has a long-term vision and will be looking to build around some of their young stars.
Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Tottenham.
When does every Tottenham player’s contract expire?
Note: An asterisk indicates that Tottenham have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.
Goalkeepers
Guglielmo Vicario – June 30, 2028
Fraser Forster – June 30, 2025
Brandon Austin – June 30, 2024
Alfie Whiteman – June 30, 2025
Defenders
Pedro Porro – June 30, 2028
Emerson Royal – June 30, 2026
Cristian Romero – June 30, 2027
Micky van de Ven – June 30, 2029
Radu Dragusin – June 30, 2030
Destiny Udogie – June 30, 2030
Ben Davies – June 30, 2025
Ryan Sessegnon – June 30, 2025
Japhet Tanganga – June 30, 2025
Ashley Phillips – June 30, 2028
Joe Rodon – June 30, 2025
Djed Spence – June 30, 2027
Sergio Reguilon – June 30, 2025
Midfielders
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – June 30, 2025
Oliver Skipp – June 30, 2027
Pape Matar Sarr – June 30, 2030
Yves Bissouma – June 30, 2026
Rodrigo Bentancur – June 30, 2026
Giovani Lo Celso – June 30, 2025
James Maddison – June 30, 2028
Tanguy Ndombele – June 30, 2025
Forwards
Dejan Kulusevski – June 30, 2028
Brennan Johnson – June 30, 2028*
Richarlison – June 30, 2027
Timo Werner – June 30, 2024
Son Heung-min – June 30, 2025
Manor Solomon – June 30, 2028
Bryan Gil – June 30, 2026
Alejo Veliz – June 30, 2029
Troy Parrott – June 30, 2025
Werner joined Tottenham on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that he is extremely keen to remain at the club beyond this season.
The loan agreement includes an option to buy for £15million but Spurs are yet to decide if they want to sign the Germany international on a permanent deal.
“In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time,” Postecoglou said. “I think he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve.”
Austin – who is currently serving as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper – is the only other Tottenham player who is out of contract in the summer.
According to reports, Tottenham are in talks with the 25-year-old over a contract extension and he is happy to sign on the dotted line.
A lot of Tottenham players will enter the final year on their contracts this summer, including club captain Son Heung-min.
The South Korea international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but it is claimed that Spurs are now confident that he will put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club.
How much do Tottenham’s players earn?
Goalkeepers
Guglielmo Vicario – £75,000-per-week
Fraser Forster – £75,000-per-week
Brandon Austin – £7,500-per-week
Alfie Whiteman – £7,500-per-week
Defenders
Pedro Porro – £85,000-per-week
Emerson Royal – £40,000-per-week
Cristian Romero – £165,000-per-week
Micky van de Ven – £50,000-per-week
Radu Dragusin – £85,000-per-week
Destiny Udogie – £75,000-per-week
Ben Davies – £80,000-per-week
Ryan Sessegnon – £55,000-per-week
Japhet Tanganga – £25,000-per-week
Ashley Phillips – £15,000-per-week
Joe Rodon – £9,615-per-week
Djed Spence – £25,000-per-week
Sergio Reguilon – £53,000-per-week
Midfielders
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – £100,000-per-week
Oliver Skipp – £40,000-per-week
Pape Matar Sarr – £70,000-per-week
Yves Bissouma – £55,000-per-week
Rodrigo Bentancur – £75,000-per-week
Giovani Lo Celso – £70,000-per-week
James Maddison – £170,000-per-week
Tanguy Ndombele – £86,556-per-week
Forwards
Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000-per-week
Brennan Johnson – £70,000-per-week
Richarlison – £90,000-per-week
Timo Werner – £165,000-per-week
Son Heung-min – £190,000-per-week
Manor Solomon – £60,000-per-week
Bryan Gil – £40,000-per-week
Alejo Veliz – £24,825-per-week
Troy Parrott – £12,247-per-week
The current wage bill at Tottenham is estimated to be in the region of £2.13million-per-week, which equates to £110.7million-per-year.
They have the seventh-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa.
Following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, Tottenham have no players on the £200,000-per-week mark.
Son is now their highest earner on £190,000-per-week and Maddison follows closely behind, taking home £170,000-per-week.
Richarlison is on a base salary of £90,000-per-week but his contract also includes a series of bonuses that could take his wage to £130,000-per-week.
Austin and Whiteman are the lowest-paid first-team players at Tottenham as the goalkeeping duo both earn £7,500-per-week.
Who are the agents of Tottenham’s players?
Goalkeepers
Guglielmo Vicario – GG11
Fraser Forster – CAA Stellar
Brandon Austin – Unique Sports Group
Alfie Whiteman – Remington Ellis Management
Defenders
Pedro Porro – CAA Base Ltd
Emerson Royal – AIS Football
Cristian Romero – Ciro Palermo
Micky van de Ven – Jose Fortes Rodriguez (Team Raiola)
Radu Dragusin – Florin Manea
Destiny Udogie – Stefano Antonelli (Football Service SRL)
Ben Davies – CAA Stellar
Ryan Sessegnon – Unique Sports Group
Japhet Tanganga – Roberto de Fanti (RDF Football)
Ashley Phillips – Wasserman
Joe Rodon – CAA Stellar
Djed Spence – CAA Base Ltd
Sergio Reguilon – Sports Invest UK Ltd
Midfielders
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Unique Sports Group
Oliver Skipp – ARETE
Pape Matar Sarr – CAA Base Ltd
Yves Bissouma – AMS Consulting
Rodrigo Bentancur – Back Sports S.A
Giovani Lo Celso – DC Global SL
James Maddison – CAA Base Ltd
Tanguy Ndombele – CANTERASPORT
Forwards
Dejan Kulusevski – World Soccer Agency
Brennan Johnson – Unique Sports Group
Richarlison – N/A
Timo Werner – Sports 360
Son Heung-min – CAA Base Ltd
Manor Solomon – SBE Shlomy Ben Ezra Agency
Bryan Gil – IFM
Alejo Veliz – Lion Volt
Troy Parrott – Unique Sports Group
CAA Base Ltd and Unique Sports Group are the most popular agencies at Tottenham as they both have five Spurs players on their books.
The other high-profile clients at CAA Base Ltd include Kingsley Coman, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Raphael Varane, while Unique Sports Group have Reece James, Anthony Gordon and Hakan Calhanoglu.
According to reports in Brazil, Richarlison split from his long-term agent Renato Velasco last year over an alleged financial dispute. He is now getting guidance from former Tottenham and Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.
While some agents avoid speaking to the media, Florian Manea has been very vocal about Dragusin’s lack of game time at Tottenham.
“The coach said many times he does not want to play with a three-man defence, evidently he knows best, but Tottenham concede a ton of goals. Playing with three gives more security,” Manea said.
“I also think Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set plays, so Dragusin would be very helpful due to his power in the air, he used to get all the headers at Genoa.”
He added: “If he doesn’t play we’ll have to think of other solutions, but at the moment I don’t think so because he only arrived in January. Then you never know in life, let’s hope not, but you never know.”
