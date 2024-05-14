The key contract details of every Tottenham first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Cristian Romero, Son Heung-min and James Maddison are all under contract at Tottenham.

Tottenham are rebuilding their squad under Ange Postecoglou – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.

Potecoglou has publicly claimed he wants “drastic change” at Spurs as he continues to implement an attacking brand of football.

While some players face an uncertain future at the club, the manager has a long-term vision and will be looking to build around some of their young stars.

Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Tottenham.

When does every Tottenham player’s contract expire?

Note: An asterisk indicates that Tottenham have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.

Goalkeepers

Guglielmo Vicario – June 30, 2028

Fraser Forster – June 30, 2025

Brandon Austin – June 30, 2024

Alfie Whiteman – June 30, 2025

Defenders

Pedro Porro – June 30, 2028

Emerson Royal – June 30, 2026

Cristian Romero – June 30, 2027

Micky van de Ven – June 30, 2029

Radu Dragusin – June 30, 2030

Destiny Udogie – June 30, 2030

Ben Davies – June 30, 2025

Ryan Sessegnon – June 30, 2025

Japhet Tanganga – June 30, 2025

Ashley Phillips – June 30, 2028

Joe Rodon – June 30, 2025

Djed Spence – June 30, 2027

Sergio Reguilon – June 30, 2025

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – June 30, 2025

Oliver Skipp – June 30, 2027

Pape Matar Sarr – June 30, 2030

Yves Bissouma – June 30, 2026

Rodrigo Bentancur – June 30, 2026

Giovani Lo Celso – June 30, 2025

James Maddison – June 30, 2028

Tanguy Ndombele – June 30, 2025

Forwards

Dejan Kulusevski – June 30, 2028

Brennan Johnson – June 30, 2028*

Richarlison – June 30, 2027

Timo Werner – June 30, 2024

Son Heung-min – June 30, 2025

Manor Solomon – June 30, 2028

Bryan Gil – June 30, 2026

Alejo Veliz – June 30, 2029

Troy Parrott – June 30, 2025

Werner joined Tottenham on a six-month loan deal in the January transfer window and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that he is extremely keen to remain at the club beyond this season.

The loan agreement includes an option to buy for £15million but Spurs are yet to decide if they want to sign the Germany international on a permanent deal.

“In terms of his future, like most players, the decisions will be made at the appropriate time,” Postecoglou said. “I think he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure and I think he can also improve.”

Austin – who is currently serving as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper – is the only other Tottenham player who is out of contract in the summer.

According to reports, Tottenham are in talks with the 25-year-old over a contract extension and he is happy to sign on the dotted line.

A lot of Tottenham players will enter the final year on their contracts this summer, including club captain Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but it is claimed that Spurs are now confident that he will put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club.

How much do Tottenham’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Guglielmo Vicario – £75,000-per-week

Fraser Forster – £75,000-per-week

Brandon Austin – £7,500-per-week

Alfie Whiteman – £7,500-per-week

Defenders

Pedro Porro – £85,000-per-week

Emerson Royal – £40,000-per-week

Cristian Romero – £165,000-per-week

Micky van de Ven – £50,000-per-week

Radu Dragusin – £85,000-per-week

Destiny Udogie – £75,000-per-week

Ben Davies – £80,000-per-week

Ryan Sessegnon – £55,000-per-week

Japhet Tanganga – £25,000-per-week

Ashley Phillips – £15,000-per-week

Joe Rodon – £9,615-per-week

Djed Spence – £25,000-per-week

Sergio Reguilon – £53,000-per-week

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – £100,000-per-week

Oliver Skipp – £40,000-per-week

Pape Matar Sarr – £70,000-per-week

Yves Bissouma – £55,000-per-week

Rodrigo Bentancur – £75,000-per-week

Giovani Lo Celso – £70,000-per-week

James Maddison – £170,000-per-week

Tanguy Ndombele – £86,556-per-week

Forwards

Dejan Kulusevski – £110,000-per-week

Brennan Johnson – £70,000-per-week

Richarlison – £90,000-per-week

Timo Werner – £165,000-per-week

Son Heung-min – £190,000-per-week

Manor Solomon – £60,000-per-week

Bryan Gil – £40,000-per-week

Alejo Veliz – £24,825-per-week

Troy Parrott – £12,247-per-week

The current wage bill at Tottenham is estimated to be in the region of £2.13million-per-week, which equates to £110.7million-per-year.

They have the seventh-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, Tottenham have no players on the £200,000-per-week mark.

Son is now their highest earner on £190,000-per-week and Maddison follows closely behind, taking home £170,000-per-week.

Richarlison is on a base salary of £90,000-per-week but his contract also includes a series of bonuses that could take his wage to £130,000-per-week.

Austin and Whiteman are the lowest-paid first-team players at Tottenham as the goalkeeping duo both earn £7,500-per-week.

Who are the agents of Tottenham’s players?

Goalkeepers

Guglielmo Vicario – GG11

Fraser Forster – CAA Stellar

Brandon Austin – Unique Sports Group

Alfie Whiteman – Remington Ellis Management

Defenders

Pedro Porro – CAA Base Ltd

Emerson Royal – AIS Football

Cristian Romero – Ciro Palermo

Micky van de Ven – Jose Fortes Rodriguez (Team Raiola)

Radu Dragusin – Florin Manea

Destiny Udogie – Stefano Antonelli (Football Service SRL)

Ben Davies – CAA Stellar

Ryan Sessegnon – Unique Sports Group

Japhet Tanganga – Roberto de Fanti (RDF Football)

Ashley Phillips – Wasserman

Joe Rodon – CAA Stellar

Djed Spence – CAA Base Ltd

Sergio Reguilon – Sports Invest UK Ltd

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – Unique Sports Group

Oliver Skipp – ARETE

Pape Matar Sarr – CAA Base Ltd

Yves Bissouma – AMS Consulting

Rodrigo Bentancur – Back Sports S.A

Giovani Lo Celso – DC Global SL

James Maddison – CAA Base Ltd

Tanguy Ndombele – CANTERASPORT

Forwards

Dejan Kulusevski – World Soccer Agency

Brennan Johnson – Unique Sports Group

Richarlison – N/A

Timo Werner – Sports 360

Son Heung-min – CAA Base Ltd

Manor Solomon – SBE Shlomy Ben Ezra Agency

Bryan Gil – IFM

Alejo Veliz – Lion Volt

Troy Parrott – Unique Sports Group

CAA Base Ltd and Unique Sports Group are the most popular agencies at Tottenham as they both have five Spurs players on their books.

The other high-profile clients at CAA Base Ltd include Kingsley Coman, Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Raphael Varane, while Unique Sports Group have Reece James, Anthony Gordon and Hakan Calhanoglu.

According to reports in Brazil, Richarlison split from his long-term agent Renato Velasco last year over an alleged financial dispute. He is now getting guidance from former Tottenham and Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

While some agents avoid speaking to the media, Florian Manea has been very vocal about Dragusin’s lack of game time at Tottenham.

“The coach said many times he does not want to play with a three-man defence, evidently he knows best, but Tottenham concede a ton of goals. Playing with three gives more security,” Manea said.

“I also think Tottenham concede a lot of goals from set plays, so Dragusin would be very helpful due to his power in the air, he used to get all the headers at Genoa.”

He added: “If he doesn’t play we’ll have to think of other solutions, but at the moment I don’t think so because he only arrived in January. Then you never know in life, let’s hope not, but you never know.”

