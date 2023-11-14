The five Tottenham players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

Ange Postecoglou has already made a lot of changes at Tottenham and some of their players face an uncertain future at the club.

Lucas Moura left the club on a free transfer in the summer and five players could follow in his footsteps at the end of the 2023/24 season.

We’ve taken a look at the Tottenham players who currently have less than a year left on their contracts.

Note: We’ve not included any academy graduates who are yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Hugo Lloris

One of three goalkeepers on this list, Lloris has been a brilliant servant to Tottenham since arriving from Lyon in August 2012.

The former France international has made 447 appearances for the club across all competitions, keeping a total of 151 clean sheets.

But his performance levels have dipped over the last couple of years, and he expressed a desire to pursue a new challenge at the end of the 2022/23 season.

“We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me,” he said. “It’s the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible.

“However, I haven’t forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, it’s always hard to predict what will happen.”

Spurs gave the goalkeeper permission to speak to other clubs in the summer transfer window, but he failed to secure a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 36-year-old rejected a lucrative offer from a team in Saudi Arabia and also snubbed proposals from Serie A side Lazio and home town club Nice.

Spurs still replaced Lloris by bringing in Italian shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for £17.1million and Ange Postecoglou took the captaincy off him.

While the World Cup winner continues to train with the Tottenham first team, he has not been named in any of their matchday squads this season.

According to reports in Spain, Real Betis have made Lloris a top target ahead of the January transfer window as they look to secure a cut-price deal.

📅 6 years since this save…

Unbelievable reactions from Hugo Lloris! 🤯@SpursOfficial || #UCL pic.twitter.com/j96D2NT6Sd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 18, 2022

Eric Dier

Having joined Tottenham from Sporting CP in a £4million deal in 2014, Dier is now in his 10th season with the north London side.

The versatile defender has been a key player under an array of different managers, making over 350 appearances in all competitions.

But he does not appear to feature in Postecoglou’s plans, with the 58-year-old favouring Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his preferred centre-back pairing.

The England international has made just two appearances this season, coming off the bench in a 4-1 loss to Chelsea before starting in the 2-1 defeat at Wolves.

Football Insider claim that talks over a new contract have now collapsed and Dier wants to leave as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He has been linked with Sporting CP and Bayern Munich in recent weeks and is reportedly in talks with Roma, where he could reunite with former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

The 29-year-old has previously admitted that he would be open to playing overseas again, telling The Times: “Who knows where football will take me in two or three years?

“I’m still young, I’ve got a lot of time left. I’m looking after myself. I think I will play abroad again at some point in the future, but there’s no rush on that.

“I would really enjoy experiencing a different type of football again. I think it will happen at some point and I think I look forward to experiencing football in a different culture because I loved it as a kid as well.”

Ivan Perisic

Perisic left Inter Milan at the end of the 2021/22 season and joined Tottenham on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The Croatia international proved to be a useful signing, registering one goal and 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

But he may have played his final game for the north Londoners as he recently suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training.

The 34-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, underwent surgery in Austria and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

According to Football Insider, Perisic wants to return to boyhood club Hajduk Split in January and Spurs won’t stand in his way.

The Tottenham fans that left the stadium will be disappointed to have missed Perisic dropping Virgil van Dijk 👀pic.twitter.com/MO783TmbY5 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 30, 2023

Fraser Forster

Alongside Perisic, Forster also joined Tottenham on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 and signed a two-year deal.

The goalkeeper acted as a back-up to Hugo Lloris in 2022/23 but still made 20 appearances in all competitions, registering six clean sheets.

“It’s hard when you’re used to playing every game or always wanting to play every game,” he said when asked about being a second-choice goalkeeper.

“I was aware of what the situation would be but I thought when a club of this stature comes along, the opportunity is there. I thought there would be a lot of games.”

While the England international has moved ahead of Lloris in the pecking order, he now plays back-up to Guglielmo Vicario instead.

Forster has made just one first-team appearance under Postecoglou in 2023/24, featuring in a Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham.

The 35-year-old has no plans to hang up his gloves just yet and might seek pastures new if he continues to sit on the bench for the remainder of the campaign.

Brandon Austin

A Tottenham academy graduate, Austin joined their youth set-up when he was just eight years old and has worked his way through the ranks.

The goalkeeper is yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Spurs but has had loan spells at Danish side Viborg FF and MLS side Orlando City.

He was named on Tottenham’s bench for the opening game of the 2023/24 season and will be hoping to usurp Fraser Forster.

But the 24-year-old may decide to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season in search of regular first-team football.

READ MORE: The 10 most valuable players at Tottenham: Postecoglou signing takes top spot, Romero on the rise