‘They will be there’ – Fabrizio Romano tips Tottenham to sign Chelsea star Ange Postecoglou ‘loves’

Tottenham’s long-standing interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is far from over and they “will be there” if a deal with the Blues is possible, according to a leading transfer expert.

Gallagher, 24, has long been linked with a move to Spurs despite a long-standing and bitter rivalry between themselves and Chelsea. They were heavily linked with a move for him in January amid talk of an exit from Stamford Bridge but it didn’t materialise.

Although the midfielder is homegrown at Chelsea, a fan favourite and a regular holder of the captain’s armband in the absence of regular skipper Reece James, Gallagher’s name is never too long out of the rumour mill because of his value in terms of a sale for Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GiveMeSport of Spurs’ liking of Gallagher and desire to take him across the capital.

“Conor Gallagher remains on Tottenham’s shortlist,” he said. “He’s a super-appreciated player at Spurs. He’s been on Ange Postecoglou’s list since day one and has always been a player he loves.

“So, I think Tottenham will be there if Chelsea decide to sell the player in the summer transfer window. But for sure, Gallagher remains a player that is appreciated by Tottenham, and they’re waiting for Chelsea’s final decision on that one.”

Gallagher desperate to secure England spot ahead of Euros

Gallagher faces a race to prove his form for the European Championships to England boss Gareth Southgate, who is a huge fan of the player but is not short of options in the centre of midfield.

He has been a regular under Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino this season, scoring three goals and registering six assists in 30 matches.

The Blues are on the verge of a second season without European football next year as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League, three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle.

However, they are currently third in the form table and unbeaten in their last five games with three wins and two draws and have a game in hand over the Magpies, whom they beat 3-2 when they met at Stamford Bridge last month.

With a number of players set to leave Chelsea in the summer, it will almost certainly be another busy off season, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs will attempt to lure Gallagher from their rivals.

