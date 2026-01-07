Thomas Frank hits back at Arsenal cup fiasco ‘question’ amid Tottenham calls to be ‘sacked immediately’

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has clarified why he was drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup ahead of the match against Bournemouth, but that has not stopped three prominent figures connected to the club from slamming the former Brentford manager.

Bournemouth suffered a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, but they bounced back with a 3-2 win against Tottenham on Wednesday evening. Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo’s goal in the fifth minute of injury time saw the Cherries win the match.

It was yet another hugely disappointing result for Tottenham under manager Thomas Frank, who was appointed in his role last summer.

Frank has come under increasing pressure, and that is only going to grow after the defeat to Bournemouth, especially after his blunder with an Arsenal-branded cup.

Ahead of the match on Wednesday evening, Frank was caught on camera sipping from an Arsenal cup.

Frank was surveying the pitch at the Vitality Stadium before kick-off when a photograph emerged of him drinking from a cup with the Arsenal badge on.

Given that Arsenal and Tottenham are bitter north London rivals, it was hugely embarrassing.

The Tottenham manager, though, has hit back at the entire incident, and while he has said that he did not see the badge, the Dane has questioned whether it is a story in the first place.

Football.London has quoted Frank as saying: “Definitely not noticed it. I think it’s fair to say that we’re not winning every single football match, so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal.

“Is there anyone thinking I’ve done that? All the staff has done it.

“They’ve (Arsenal) been in the changing room, the game before us.

“It’s normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game.

“I think, actually, it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.

“I think we’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to worry about me having a cup with another logo of another club, of course, I’ll never do that.

“That’s extremely stupid.”

Thomas Frank should be ‘sacked immediately’ as Tottenham manager

According to journalist Ben Jacobs on X, Bournemouth have “branded logos for each fixture”, so that Arsenal cup was probably a leftover from the Cherries’ last game.

Jacobs noted: “They have branded logos for each fixture so must have been left over/given to him from the previous home game vs. Arsenal. Unfortunate!”

However, this embarrassment, combined with Tottenham’s defeat, has led to prominent Tottenham fan and Football Podcaster, Ricky Sacks, to call for Frank to be dismissed “immediately”.

Sacks wrote on X: “Should be sacked immediately and not be allowed to spend a minute longer managing our great football club. He simply ‘dosent’ [sic] get it’ and will NEVER get us!”

Former Tottenham player and outspoken talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara, too, was hugely unimpressed.

O’Hara posted on X: “How can Thomas frank see what’s happening on the pitch when he can’t even see what’s on his coffee cup.”

Another former Tottenham player, Ramon Vega, lamented on X: “You can’t make this up!”

While responding to a video of Bournemouth fans chanting “Champions of Europe… you’re having a laugh!”, Vega said:“The club is in free fall. They forgot the parachute on the plane. laughingstock of the league…..”

Will Tottenham sack Thomas Frank as manager?

Before the match against Bournemouth, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Tottenham have no immediate plans to sack Frank as the manager.

A source told us: “There’s no rush to sack him right now.

“The board appreciates the stability he’s brought and the clear issues with the squad, but results speak for themselves.

“If things don’t turn around, changes will be inevitable.”

However, that does not mean that Tottenham are not looking at candidates should they have to pull the trigger.

We understand that Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a top target for Tottenham for the summer of 2026, should last season’s Europa League winners sack Frank.

De Zerbi, though, would prefer to take the Man Utd managerial job, with the Red Devils also considering him.

