Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to splash out in excess of £100million on two new forward players in the January transfer window to try and fix their woeful home form, although TEAMtalk is slightly baffled by the continued links to one top Premier League star.

Spurs’ awful home form in 2025 continued as they made it just three wins from 14 in north London in the Premier League when Chelsea recorded their 10th victory in their last 12 outings against their north London rivals on Saturday.

Tottenham registered an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.05 – their lowest on record in a Premier League game as they failed to lay a glove on Enzo Maresca’s men in another listless home display.

They have won one of their five league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, scoring just five goals. That is in stark contrast to their away form, with four wins in five and 12 goals chalked up.

While Thomas Frank has clearly worked out a method for picking up points on the road, at home it’s a completely different story, with the attack looking disjointed and lacking any sort of penetration.

Yes, Tottenham are missing the likes of Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusveski and James Maddison to help in that regard, but not signing a left-winger to replace club legend Son Heung-min over the summer was also a huge error from club bosses.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that the left-wing issue will be remedied in January, while the club are also in the hunt for another No.9 due to a severe lack of productivity from the likes of Richarlison and loan signing Randal Kolo Muani through the middle.

And now a fresh report from Spain claims they are ready to splash out €130m (£114m / $150m) to bring in Porto striker Samu Aghehowa and West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen in the new year.

Frank is desperate to get more from his frontline and adding two players of the quality of Aghehowa and Bowen, as reported by Fichajes, would certainly bring more goal threat.

Spain international Aghehowa has notched an impressive nine goals in 11 games already this season, that’s more than double what Tottenham’s strikers have managed between them this term.

Bowen, meanwhile, continues to shine in a West Ham side currently sitting in the bottom three, scoring three and also providing two assists in 10 games in all competitions.

Why signing Aghehowa makes sense, but Bowen doesn’t

Aghehowa has chalked up 35 goals in 55 games since moving to Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024, and is regarded as one of the most promising No.9s in European football at just 21 years of age.

He offers raw pace and power and, standing at 6ft 4in, is also an impressive aerial threat with strong hold-up play and clinical finishing ability.

In short, he ticks a number of boxes when it comes to what Tottenham are currently missing from the central striking position, especially while Solanke continues to sit on the sidelines with his injury issues.

The continued pursuit of Bowen makes slightly less sense, however, given that Tottenham’s right-winger for the future is already in place in the shape of Mohammed Kudus.

England star Bowen is at his most effective from the right and rarely plays on the left flank, which is where plenty of Tottenham’s attacking issues currently lie.

Unless Frank believes he can convert the 28-year-old to a genuine left-sided threat, splashing out over £50m on another right-winger doesn’t make an awful lot of sense. That’s despite TEAMtalk sources informing us that Bowen remains a genuine target, although West Ham’s reluctance to sell another player to their bitter rivals is very real.

Regardless of that, Tottenham are expected to make a significant splash when it comes to improving that forward line in January, although Frank will be hoping that their woeful home form can show some signs of life by then.

