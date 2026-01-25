Thomas Frank is understood to be close to the sack at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to sack Thomas Frank now and turn to a manager who has not been in the dugout for nine years, while it’s also emerged how much compensation the north London club will have to pay to the Dane if they do opt to pull the trigger.

The pressure is growing even bigger on Frank after another hugely disappointing result on Saturday as Spurs needed a last-minute equaliser from skipper Cristian Romero to rescue a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Chants of ‘we want Frank out’ and ‘sacked in the morning’ could be heard from the away end during the clash at Turf Moor, with Tottenham having now won just two of their last 14 Premier League games.

And now, outspoken former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has called on his old club to replace Frank with 78-year-old Harry Redknapp on an interim basis.

Redknapp previously spent four years in charge between 2008 and 2012, but has not managed a team since Birmingham City back in 2017 and, in reality, would be somewhat of a crazy appointment.

That’s not stopping O’Hara banging the drum for a return, though, telling talkSPORT: “Harry’s been out of the game for a while, but he still watches football, he’s got an affiliation to the football club, a love there, the fans loved him.

“I would take Harry Redknapp, I would. I’d take him for an interim manager, until the end of the season.

“Give him some backroom staff, players, people that can coach and take the sessions for him and he manages the team.

“He’d been my manager, Harry Redknapp, I know what he’s like. He’ll get his arm around you, he’ll give you some confidence, and he’ll say ‘Go and play, express yourself.’

“I think that’s what the players need. I don’t know if Thomas Frank… he’s just got these players with the handbrake on. I think Harry Redknapp would actually take the handbrake off these players and say, ‘Go and enjoy your football.’”

Redknapp had a win rate of 49.5 per cent during his time at the club and also guided Tottenham into the Champions League for the first time.

However, the game has changed significantly during his time away from the dugout, and it’s hard to believe that Spurs chiefs would even consider someone approaching their 80s to take temporary charge, especially when it’s rumoured that new assistant coach John Heitinga is most likely to take the reins in the event of Frank leaving.

Tottenham facing hefty Frank payout

Meanwhile, it’s reported that Tottenham are likely to have to pay Frank around £8million in compensation if they wield the axe.

That’s according to football finance expert Dr Dan Plumley, who has told Football Insider that Frank would be paid a full year’s salary if he was dismissed.

“You’ve seen figures reported that his salary is around £8million a year, something like that,” Plumley said.

“There are a couple of years on it left to run. Also what you don’t often see is that the manager would get paid off the full amount of that contract. There’s likely a clause in the contract that says it can terminate at any point in time depending on performance, and that’ll be a set fee that they’ll agree on.

“Now, again, with a little bit of professional judgment, you know, that might be something at around a year’s salary or something like that, but it’ll already be agreed. So, you know, if those figures are reported that he is on around £8m, and we have to take that with a pinch of salt, then you might suggest that, you know, a sacking would cost in the region of £8m, something like that.

“I think he’s obviously still under pressure. Of course, they had a good result in the Champions League in midweek. But, yeah, I think it’s not often that you would get paid the full length of the contract. There’s going to be some predetermined deals in there, and that’s standard for a lot of these contracts nowadays.”

