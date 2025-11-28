Former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Ramon Vega claims that Thomas Frank ‘hasn’t got the balls’ to be manager of the north London club after back-to-back defeats that saw his side ship nine goals.

Frank’s men were beaten 5-3 at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, just days after a 4-1 mauling at north London rivals Arsenal, as Frank’s bright start to life in north London has started to nosedive.

Despite some positive results at the start of the season, Tottenham have now won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

The appointment of the former Brentford boss to replace Europa League-winning manager Ange Postecoglou has brought about a significant shift in playing style, with Frank more pragmatic and tactical with his approach.

Tottenham lined up with a back five for the first time since their Super Cup loss to PSG in August when they were humiliated at Arsenal, but then switched to a 4-2-2-2 mid-block in Paris on Wednesday night – lining up with four central midfielders.

By changing formations and personnel regularly, Vega claims that Frank is making life difficult for his players.

The former Swiss international told talkSPORT Breakfast: “He is changing his mind every two seconds.

“One thing with Ange, whatever you criticise him, he might be limited in his own way, but he had the balls. He stuck to his guns. He did what he wanted.

“The players need this kind of certainty in the dressing room. That’s why I think when Ange was winning the Europa League with the young boys, 80 per cent of the season was with the young boys [due to injuries], the dressing room was sticking to him. And you can see that.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Transfer Debrief: Man Utd target says YES to move; Tottenham plot £145m double deal; Leeds manager hunt ignites

Tottenham players won’t respect Frank

Meanwhile, Vega believes that the changes Frank is making will lead the players to lose respect for his coaching ability.

He added: “I’m not sure this dressing room is starting to respect Frank because he’s changing how they play. They don’t know where to go, what to do. They haven’t got a strategically stable place to go.

“And the dressing room, as a player, when you know what the coach wants and he’s doing it week in, week out, the mentality is there, then the team starts to play well.

“But if you’re changing every five minutes, you really, really make the players very insecure. They don’t know where to go. And you can see that in these two games.

“If he doesn’t control the dressing room, he can be as good as he wants, as nice as he is, but he hasn’t got the balls.

“I don’t see Frank as suitable for this because I don’t think he has the balls. He hasn’t got a character to do this.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham news: New striker target; jaw-dropping £145m double deal

First up, Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign a striker in the form of his life in the January transfer window, rivalling Serie A giants Roma in a swoop for the player who could cost just €30million (£26m / $34.6m).

Elsewhere, Spurs are planning to make Thomas Frank’s dream come true by signing Antoine Semenyo and Samu Aghehowa from Bournemouth and FC Porto, respectively, in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

And finally, Tottenham will reportedly look to fix their current defensive issues by sporting director Fabio Paratici visiting familiar hunting ground and landing an elite Brazilian defender, with TEAMtalk assessing how the move could galvanise skipper Cristian Romero into finding his best form again.