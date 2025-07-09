Thomas Frank’s dream Tottenham attack as TWO explosive signings run riot

Thomas Frank will be looking to put his own stamp on Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2025/26 season and TEAMtalk has taken a look at how the Dane’s frontline could shape up, with a new winger signing, as well as a highly-rated playmaker pulling the strings in the No.10 role.

Spurs’ summer transfer window business has largely been underwhelming so far, having turned their loan moves for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers. The club have paid £5millon to sign Japan international centre-back Kota Takai from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale.

Midfield and forward positions remain a big focus for Frank when it comes to improving his starting XI though, with Tottenham finishing as the joint-seventh highest scorers in the Premier League last season – despite finishing just a place above the drop zone.

To that end, TEAMtalk has focused on the final third of Frank’s team and the players who are first choice and backups in his favoured 4-3-3 formation. However, it must be said that the former Brentford boss is far more interchangeable than Ange Postecoglou when it comes to mixing up how his teams line up and the personnel he uses.

That being said, let’s take a look at those forward positions and how things could shake down in north London…

Strikers

Record signing Dominic Solanke remains Frank’s first-choice No.9, with the former Bournemouth man expected to thrive more in a slightly more direct style of play under the new Spurs chief.

Solanke scored 16 goals in 45 games in all competitions in his first full season at Spurs but had time out with four niggling injuries that hampered his ability to get up a full head of steam in north London.

Frank loves his forwards to press, which is something Solanke does exceptionally well, while build-up play is more likely to go through the central striker in a way that will utilise the England man’s power, pace and technical ability more.

With Solanke starting, Tottenham still need a quality backup, given the demands of domestic and European football, and that’s where it’s goodbye Saudi Pro League target Richarlson and welcome Nice star Evann Guessand.

Spurs tried twice to sign the 24-year-old in the January window and it’s third time lucky here as a deal worth around €28m (£24m) for the Ivory Coast international is struck.

His overall record last season was an impressive one, recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 42 games in all competitions, although the majority of his appearances came on the right wing.

Guessand did play through the middle on 13 occasions, and also lined up on the left six times to showcase his versatility which – for the money Nice are asking for his services – is right up Daniel Levy’s street.

Spurs have also Son Heung-min and Tel, who can both play centrally, while highly-rated young forward Dane Scarlett will also be around – unless he is packed off on loan again for more experience.

Right-wingers

This was largely Brennan Johnson’s domain last season, especially when Dejan Kulusevski was pushed into the No.10 role, and stats-wise it’s hard to argue that he did not have an exceptional campaign.

The Wales international was the club’s top scorer with 18 goals and also netted seven assists, but his general play outside of those stats often left a lot to be desired – particularly against the bigger teams.

To that end, Frank pushes Kulusevski back to his old role on the right flank in order to open the door to the signing of a new creative playmaker just behind the forward line.

While it’s tough on Johnson, Kulusevski was arguably the club’s player of the season before suffering a campaign-ending injury and is a more consistent performer than the former Nottingham Forest man.

Summer signing Tel is also an option for that position, as is Wilson Odobert and young talent Mikey Moore.

Left-wingers

There is where a big new signing makes his mark in Mohammed Kudus, although the Ghana star is capable of playing any position across the frontline.

Having had offers rebuffed by West Ham, Tottenham finally get their man and give Thomas Frank an explosive threat out wide with a player who has yet to reach his full potential.

The addition of Kudus does relegate club legend Son Heung-min to a backup role, after he decided to see out the final year of his contract before likely heading to MLS in the summer of 2026.

In truth, Son was not the same player last season that he’s been in previous campaigns, having seemingly lost a yard of pace and that clinical finishing ability.

Despite that, the South Korean still managed 11 goals and 12 assists as he lifted the club’s first piece of silverware in 17 years after their Europa League triumph.

Son will, however, face major competition from Tel for that role behind Kudus and there remains a slim chance that Spurs may still look to offload him while he has some transfer value.

New creative playmaker

Although our focus here has been on the front three, supplying the ammunition for those attackers is critical, and that is where Tottenham splash out again to bring in RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands international costs in the region of £60m but arguably gives Frank an upgrade on the inconsistent James Maddison in that role.

Maddison has, for the most part, been a success in north London but there are games where he has very little impact – most notably against some of the bigger teams – and the signing of Simons gives Spurs a more versatile attacking midfield option who is capable of filling multiple different roles.

That, in turn, makes him fit in more with Frank’s tendency to alter formation depending on who his team are facing from week to week.

Tough on Maddison but he will still have a major role to play as Frank and Tottenham cope with the demands of domestic and European football in 2025/26.

Explosive Tottenham attack for 2025/26