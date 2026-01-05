Thomas Frank drops massive Tottenham transfer hint over ‘up for grabs’ position as Kudus sent for scans

Thomas Frank is on the hunt for more creative options

Thomas Frank has hinted at potential Tottenham Hotspur transfer business in the January window after confirming that Mohammed Kudus sustained a thigh injury against Sunderland on Sunday and has been sent for scans on the problem.

Spurs are in the midst of a tough run of results under Frank, with the draw against Sunderland leaving them 13th in the table and facing yet more woe on the injury front as a result.

Kudus hobbled off early on against the Black Cats, as Tottenham failed to build on a strong first-half display before collapsing late on against the visitors.

The injury to the Ghana man came just days after the north London outfit sold the contender to his right-wing berth, Brennan Johnson, to Crystal Palace for £35million, leaving them short on wide options as a result.

Frank confirmed at his press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Bournemouth that Kudus had been sent for scans, which the club are still awaiting the results of.

Signing a new left-sided attacker has been on the club’s radar since legendary figure Son Heung-min left over the summer, but Spurs might have to look at a player capable of playing on both flanks instead.

Mathys Tel, handed a rare start on Sunday, was one of the bright spots in the draw with Sunderland, but Frank admitted that no one has been able to take hold of that left-wing spot this season.

He told reporters, in a clear hint that some transfer business will be done this month: “I think it’s pretty fair to say that we are maybe a little bit short on offensive options.

“I think also it’s fair, there’s no one who’s really grabbed that shirt on the left-hand side. So I think that’s definitely up for grabs.

“I think it was a positive performance from Mathys [against Sunderland]. I think he did some positive things and got into good situations.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Numerous wingers on Tottenham’s radar

In terms of who Tottenham are looking at for that wide spot on the left, our sources recently confirmed that Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis has emerged as a potential target.

The Greece international has scored seven goals and added nine assists from 18 league starts so far this season and has also been a Champions League regular.

Elsewhere, Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche was once again scouted over the weekend but is more of a right-winger, which could be the move if Kudus is out for any length of time.

The French club can be difficult to deal with, however, and move in the winter window could be a tricky one to pull off.

Other targets, also include Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, Man City star Savinho and RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, although Tottenham will almost certainly be priced out of a move for the latter.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.