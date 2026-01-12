Thomas Frank finished at Tottenham if one thing happens as ‘full-blown mega multi-crisis’ predicted

Thomas Frank is coming under increasing pressure at Tottenham and one observer believes it’ll all implode if one thing happens, while TEAMtalk have been provided with an exclusive update on the state of play in north London.

Frank has lost just as many games as he’s won since taking charge at Tottenham, with his record reading 11 wins, nine draws, 11 defeats.

Those are the types of numbers put up by mid-table clubs, and that is not what Spurs had in mind when hiring the Dane to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Both the fans and players have shown dissatisfaction with Frank in recent weeks, and according to broadcaster and pundit, Jacqui Oatley, the situation could quickly devolve into a “full-blown mega multi-crisis” as early as next weekend.

That is when Tottenham play their next match against London rivals West Ham who haven’t won a league game since November 8.

“I think the key thing now is the next three or four games,” began Oatley.

“They’ve got West Ham at home. Now, lose that, and this crisis becomes a full-blown mega multi-crisis.

“Then they’ve got Borussia Dortmund at home in the Champions League. They are well-placed, potentially for a top-eight finish [in the Champions League].

“And then they’ve got Burnley as well in the Premier League, so these are really crucial games for Thomas Frank now.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

What we’re hearing on Thomas Frank sack

TEAMtalk tasked insider, Graeme Bailey, with speaking to sources high up in the Tottenham food chain about Frank’s situation.

Reporting back on Sunday evening, Bailey explained: ‘Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy are split on the future of Thomas Frank, but the club remain determined not to make a change this season.’

‘Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham believed he landed the right man in the summer when luring Frank across London from Brentford.

‘However, we are now told by sources that Venkatesham was warned by some members of Spurs’ hierarchy that the former Arsenal man was not a good fit in terms of his system and the Tottenham players already in situ.

‘The source, who spoke to us on the guarantee he would not be named, told us: “Vinai feels Thomas is such a great fit for Spurs in so many ways. A great person, character – who is well liked, but he was warned that the system would not be a fit.

“There is a real concern in the club, up high, that this is how things are playing out. The players like Thomas, but do they believe in what he is asking? That is the worry.”

Bailey added: ‘Now with Spurs sitting in 14th and with just one win in their last seven games, including an FA Cup exit to Aston Villa on Saturday, pressure is mounting.

‘Spurs are ready to invest this month and want Frank to succeed, and insist they do not want to make a mid-season change. But forthcoming games against West Ham and Borussia Dortmund are huge.

‘We are told that whilst Tottenham would not describe the current situation as Frank being given the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’ it does seem it is close to that situation.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Tottenham news – Now or never transfer / Brahim Diaz / Dragusin bid

In other news, Tottenham are exploring a move for Conor Gallagher and amid a ‘definitive move’ made by Aston Villa, they’re aware it’s now or never.

Spurs have reportedly tabled an offer of £52million to sign Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz, as the north London outfit look to appease a fanbase that is growing increasingly agitated.

Finally, Tottenham have rejected a loan bid from Roma for centre-back Radu Dragusin.