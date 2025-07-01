New Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has reportedly given the thumbs up to what could be one of the signings of the summer after a Premier League rival decided to cut the player’s release clause price by £25million.

The north London outfit have already spent £60m on two new (but old) additions after turning the loans of Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent switches, while a £5m deal for Japan international defender Kota Takai has also been agreed.

It’s clear to see that Frank wants at least one more new attacker on board at Tottenham this summer, given the continuous links to the likes Eberechi Eze, Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo.

However, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus has since emerged as a shock target, given the lack of direct business that has happened between the two clubs since the Premier League began back in 1992/93.

Indeed, there have only been five players who have made the switch from east London to north in that time, with the last of those being Scott Parker back in 2011.

While the initial links for Kudus seemed tenuous, Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that a deal has a chance of happening, given that Kudus is open to the move, while it’s now reported that the Hammers are also willing to negotiate at well below the attacker’s release clause figure of £85m.

The Guardian states that London Stadium chiefs are ready to offload Kudus for £60m and that the figure being mooted is manageable for Daniel Levy, while Frank has also green-lit the switch.

Although controversial, Kudus swapping West Ham for Spurs could be a massive coup for Frank, especially when the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle are also weighing up moves of their own for the player.

West Ham forced into Kudus sale

Frank is understood to be a big fan of Kudus’ abilities, while his versatility enables him to play right across the frontline in multiple positions.

It’s reported that the Ghana international is being viewed as a direct replacement for Tottenham legend Son Heung-min, who continues to be linked with an exit this summer.

While Kudus only managed five goals and four assists last season, Frank views him as a player more than capable of getting into double figures for both.

In terms of West Ham’s willingness to sell, part of it stems from a fear of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules while there have also been questions raised over potential character concerns.

Meanwhile, The Guardian adds that while the Hammers ‘would prefer not to sell to Spurs given the enmity between the clubs’, they ‘are willing to be pragmatic’ to avoid punishment from the Premier League.

While the money is there for Tottenham to make one or two big splashes in the summer market after their return to the Champions League, sales are also needed to balance the books.

Along with Son, another top star is expected to leave in Brazilian forward Richarlison, who is expected to try and resurrect his club career elsewhere this summer.

