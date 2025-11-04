Thomas Frank masterminding January striker signing he KNOWS will 100% succeed at Tottenham – Sources

Tottenham are leading the race to sign a proven striker Thomas Frank knows well in January, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Spurs boss has already held direct talks with the frontman.

Ivan Toney could be poised for a sensational Premier League comeback in January, with sources confirming the England striker’s burning desire to secure regular minutes and cement his place in Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old, who swapped Brentford for Saudi side Al-Ahli in a £40m deal last summer, has impressed with his goalscoring feats in the middle east, but remains unsettled in the region.

A permanent exit mid-season is off the table – clubs baulk at a £30m fee in January – while Toney risks a hefty tax bill if his lucrative Saudi contract is terminated early.

A straight loan, or loan-to-buy arrangement, is the only viable path, allowing Al-Ahli to protect their investment while Toney chases top-flight football.

Tottenham Hotspur lead the race for Toney. Manager Thomas Frank, who coached Toney to stardom at Brentford, has already held direct talks with the player.

Relations between the pair remain strong and few would come with a greater guarantee of succeeding in Frank’s Spurs team than Toney. The frontman knows the Dane’s system and tactical demands intimately.

Sources say Spurs view him as the ideal short-term solution to their striking woes, potentially replacing the inconsistent Richarlison. Inserting an obligation to buy in the summer could sweeten the deal for Al-Ahli and ensure their green light.

West Ham, Everton circling, but Tottenham favourites

West Ham have entered the frame too, having sounded out Toney about a switch.

With Niclas Fullkrug struggling for form and minutes and determined to leave in January, Nuno Espirito Santo sees the Englishman as a proven goal threat to ignite their season.

The Hammers’ proactive approach signals serious intent as they try to turn their dismal campaign around.

Everton, long linked with Toney, are more cautious. David Moyes admires the forward but is wary of squad disharmony.

With Beto and Thierno Barry already vying for places, sources reveal Moyes is reluctant to stockpile strikers and risk unrest on the bench.

The Toffees may yet move if injuries strike or if a sale is secured, but harmony trumps firepower for now.

No deal is done, but momentum is building. Toney’s camp are pushing hard, and Al-Ahli are open to a loan that safeguards their £40m outlay.

For a player who scored 20 goals in a Premier League season as recently as the 2022/23 campaign, the upcoming winter window represents a career crossroads, and a chance to remind Tuchel why he belongs on the biggest stage.

