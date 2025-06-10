Thomas Frank will be confirmed as the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur with a full agreement reached over his appointment, Fabrizio Romano has revealed – and with the Dane tipped to kick off his reign in north London with an outstanding double deal.

The 51-year-old had quickly been selected by chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange as the club’s number one choice to succeed Ange Postecoglou, who was axed despite ending Tottenham‘s long 17-year trophy drought with success in the Europa League. While the Aussie wrote his name in the Spurs history books, their dismal league campaign in suffering 22 defeats and finishing 17th, ultimately saw him pay the price.

Stepping into his shoes will be Frank, who has earned serious plaudits for the work he has done at Brentford. Earning them promotion to the Championship, he has secured their status as a solid Premier League side, consistently achieving mid-table finishes.

But with Frank ready for a new challenge, Spurs have quickly made a beeline for him. And while our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher first revealed he was on their radar as far back as December, it has taken the north London side a little less than a few days to wrap up his signature.

Having agreed to meet the compensation clause in his contract – understood to be £10m – Frank now has a full agreement with Tottenham to move to N17 and become their new head coach.

Confirming the imminent arrival in a post on X, Romano stated: ‘Thomas Frank will become new Spurs head coach, here we go! Agreement done with the manager on contract terms and staff, Brentford set to release Frank for fee in the region of £10m. He’s the replacement for Ange Postecoglou.’

As Romano touches upon, a deal has also been struck for his staff to move with him and he is expected to be joined at Spurs by Bees coaches Kevin O’Connor, Justin Cochrane and Claus Norgaard, goalkeeping coach Manu Sotelo and set-piece coach Keith Andrews.

But they might not be the only figures to move across London and follow Frank to Spurs, with big-money moves also tipped for both Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Frank tipped to sign Mbeumo and Wissa for Spurs

Of course, Spurs would have to see off the challenge from Manchester United to sign Mbeumo, with the Cameroon forward already having given the go-ahead over a move to Old Trafford.

And while Spurs have also made contact, they do hold two added advantages over their Premier League rivals that could help swing the deal their way.

However, sources have stated Mbeumo’s priority remains on signing for United and it would take a dramatic U-turn from the player, or a failure on the Red Devils’ behalf to strike a deal, for a move to Spurs to come about instead.

Nonetheless, former Newcastle manager Alan Pardew, in his role as a pundit on talkSPORT, is convinced Frank will pull out all the stops to try and convince Mbeumo to change his mind.

Furthermore, Pardew also reckons a double raid on Brentford could be on, with Mbeumo’s attacking partner Wissa also in his sights.

“I’m 100 per cent sure [Frank will want Mbeumo at Spurs]. I’m sure he’s tipping him off and saying, ‘just hold your horses a little bit’.

“Wissa is again another prime target and would fit well if he were to move to Spurs. So I think both of those would be in the equation.”

