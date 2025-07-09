Thomas Frank is the driving force behind a Tottenham plan to sign a winger that could have dire consequences for Manchester United and their own transfer plans, according to a trusted source.

Tottenham and Frank are determined to make at least one more impactful addition to their forward line this summer. Mathys Tel has been banked after his loan spell was turned permanent. If the new Spurs boss gets his way, Tel won’t be alone in bolstering the forward line.

Tottenham shelved plans to sign Antoine Semenyo after baulking at Bournemouth’s £70m asking price. Frank then requested Tottenham explore a move for Bryan Mbeumo almost immediately after taking charge, though the Brentford ace only has eyes for Man Utd.

However, the Red Devils are struggling to get the green light from Brentford who have rejected two offers so far, the latest of which was worth £55m plus £7.5m in add-ons.

And after seeing big-money moves for Joao Pedro (£60m) and Anthony Elanga (£55m) either cross the line or be agreed, Brentford have reportedly raised their asking price to well in excess of £62.5m. Furthermore, Brentford are now demanding a higher portion of the fee up front.

That’s put a Man Utd move in limbo and according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, Tottenham could end United’s Mbeumo hopes once and for all.

Rather than go back in for Mbeumo, Jacobs stated Tottenham are now seriously considering signing his Brentford teammate, Yoane Wissa. Encouragingly for Spurs, the 28-year-old is “keen” on moving to north London.

The issue for Man Utd that would arise from a Spurs move for Wissa is Brentford are willing to sell one of their two best forwards, but not both.

As such, and if Spurs can quickly wrap up a move for Wissa, Mbeumo will not be allowed to join Man Utd – even if they return with a more satisfactory third bid.

“Spurs are weighing up a move for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa,” wrote Jacobs on X. “Move driven by Thomas Frank. Wissa is keen on a move.”

“Brentford don’t want to lose Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo in the same window.”

What about Mohammed Kudus?

Whether Tottenham would move for Wissa as well as Kudus or instead of was not made clear in Jacobs’ update.

Tottenham have an agreement on personal terms with Kudus in place and per Fabrizio Romano, are planning to launch an improved second bid. Spurs’ first offer worth £50m was rejected by West Ham.

“Tottenham are expected to bid again for Mohammed Kudus,” insisted Romano earlier this week. “So in the next days Tottenham want to attack again.

“Second point: Thomas Frank has approved internally Kudus as a top target for Tottenham this summer, as a crucial target. They are prepared to advance and push for Mohammed Kudus

“And then the player side, probably the best news for Spurs fans is that my understanding is Kudus wants to go to Tottenham.

“Kudus gives total priority to Tottenham. Kudus is not negotiating with other clubs because his intention is to go to Tottenham.

“So when you see the player with his intention it’s probably the best news possible for the club to try and get the deal done between clubs, in this case with West Ham.”

Providing a minor update on Wednesday afternoon, Romano stated on X: “Tottenham keep advancing in talks for Mohammed Kudus as negotiations continue between all parties involved.

“Kudus wants Spurs as absolute priority, as reported over the weekend as he has agreed personal terms.”

Latest Tottenham & Man Utd news

