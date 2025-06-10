Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of a £70million attacking target, despite incoming new boss Thomas Frank preferring a reunion with Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo instead.

Spurs are reportedly in a race with Manchester United to snap up the latter in a £60m-plus deal, with the Red Devils already having a £55m offer for the Bees star rebuffed last week. Indeed, it remains Mbeumo’s wish to secure a switch to Old Trafford, with Frank’s imminent arrival at Tottenham fuelling rumours of a potential hijack.

Brentford are currently pushing for in excess of £60m for their talismanic attacker and the battle remains for his signature. However, a fresh report states that Levy and Lange have actually been doing more work on bringing in Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo instead.

Sky Sports News states that south coast attacker is actually the preferred choice of Tottenham‘s recruitment team, ahead of a move for Mbeumo – despite Frank’s obvious desire to bring the player with him to north London.

The report insists that with Levy and Lange calling the shots, along with advice from the returning Fabio Paratici, Frank may not get his wish after all.

Indeed, Sky Sports adds that Spurs are further along with a potential transfer for Semenyo than they are with Mbeumo, with the former having also been heavily tipped to join either United or Liverpool.

The 25-year-old Semenyo is expected to quit the Cherries in a deal worth around £70m this summer, while the player himself favours playing for a club in the Champions League – a decision that rules United out of the running.

Where Semenyo fits in at Tottenham

Semenyo scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions this past season as Andoni Iraola’s men finished a hugely respectable ninth in the Premier League table.

His ability to play in multiple different forward positions is one thing that particularly stands out about the Gahan international, who split his appearances evenly between the left and right-wing during the 2024/25 campaign.

At Tottenham, he could be a straight swap for skipper Son Heung-min, who is known to be upset at the decision to sack Ange Postecoglou and continues to be linked with a summer exit.

Alternatively, Semenyo could operate on the right in place of Brennan Johnson, despite the Wales international finishing the season as the club’s top scorer while also being the goalscoring hero in the Europa League win.

While Johnson’s 2024/25 stats stood out, the former Nottingham Forest star’s all-round displays often left a lot to be desired and he drew frustration from Spurs fans as a result.

Semenyo would now doubt an electric addition to the Tottenham attack and is known for his speed, dribbling ability and clinical finishing.

While his left foot is his strongest, Semenyo is also equally adept with his right and would give Frank and adaptable forward presence in his front three – even if he’s not the Dane’s first-choice signing option.

