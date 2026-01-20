Thomas Frank is understood to be close to the sack at Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank could be just hours from the sack at Tottenham Hotspur, with a growing belief that it’s now a question of ‘when, not if’ he will be removed from the role and with two exciting new contenders suddenly thrust into contention to become their next manager.

The Dane was seen as a shrewd appointment by Tottenham over the summer and a wise figurehead who could steady the ship after a topsy-turvy season overseen by predecessor Ange Postecoglou. Despite ending the club’s 17-year long wait for silverware, their performances in the Premier League, which resulted in a 17th-placed finish, was enough for then-chairman Daniel Levy to pull the trigger on the Aussie’s reign.

However, Frank has fared little better since taking charge, and a dire 34.38 win percentage record over his 32 games so far has heaped the pressure on his shoulders.

Now, with morale at an all-time low in the wake of Saturday’s unacceptable 2-1 home defeat to struggling West Ham, David Ornstein confirmed on Sunday evening that it is now a question of ‘when not if’ Frank will be sacked, amid a series of damning allegations over the 52-year-old’s reign.

Our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, believes that Frank may be spared the sack for the time being at least, with sources adamant that he will be in charge for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

But just how long he will remain at the helm remains open to some debate and, speaking over the weekend in the wake of the loss to the Hammers, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed he’s now on borrowed time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “[It’s] a really terrible situation, a moment for Tottenham.

“Yes, Tottenham tried to show support for Thomas Frank by appointing John Heitinga, former Arne Slot assistant at Liverpool, as a new part of the backroom staff during the week. So, trying to add one more piece to the backroom staff and to show support in a beautiful picture with Thomas Frank and John Heitinga.

“But then over the weekend, Saturday, Tottenham lose again. Now the situation is very, very complicated for Thomas Frank at Tottenham, his job is at serious risk, so let’s see what happens in the next hours and days…”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Tottenham manager: Two new names thrust into contention

Romano continued: “But the situation of Thomas Frank at Tottenham is not safe at this stage, so they could change the manager. Let’s see if it’ll be now, or if they will give him the opportunity to try to turn the situation. But the situation is very tense for Thomas Frank at Tottenham.

“Thomas Frank is fighting to keep his job at Tottenham, but the club will decide very soon.

“Internal talks are taking place, and it’s going to be a crucial moment for the future of Thomas Frank at Tottenham. Then there is Champions League football, so let’s see with the timing what Tottenham decide to do.

“But the situation of Thomas Frank is in danger, so let’s see what’s going to happen. He’s not safe in this moment; his job at Tottenham is not safe.”

However, amid Fletcher’s revelation that any Spurs change is likely to be in the summer, with an interim – most likely Heitinga – appointed to see the club through the season, Spurs have been linked with two new eye-catching names to potentially become their next manager.

First up, an upcoming Premier League manager with ‘a rare skill’ has been put high on Tottenham’s radar, according to reports on Monday.

Now, Fletcher’s sources can also confirm the club are looking to Francesco Farioli, the Italian coach, who is doing an excellent job in charge of FC Porto.

The 36-year-old boasts an incredible 86.21 win percentage record since taking charge at the Estadio Dragao.

We’ll have more details on this across the afternoon right here on TEAMtalk.

Ranking Tottenham managerial contenders; Xabi and Xavi links assessed

Elsewhere, sources have told us that Xabi Alonso, who recently parted company as the Real Madrid manager, is also on Tottenham’s radar, though the Spaniard appears to have taken a dim view to the links as he sets his sights on a more high-profile role.

Spurs are also linked with Oliver Glasner, though hopes of an immediate raid on Crystal Palace have faded after Eagles chairman Steve Parish took a strong stand.

North London have also been linked with former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, amid claims they have sounded out the legendary figure about becoming their next boss.

With so many names linked, we have ranked all nine of the candidates, ranging from most suitable to most ridiculous.

Meanwhile, on the transfer front, Tottenham are dealing with a growing issue around a big-name summer signing, who has been pushed to breaking point and has made clear his desire to leave the club.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.