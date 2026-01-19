David Ornstein has all but guaranteed that Thomas Frank will be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in the coming days after making a series of jaw-dropping statements, while the big-name manager ready to step into his shoes has also been revealed.

The Dane has endured a hugely difficult time of things since being brought in over the summer as the replacement for Ange Postecoglou, with the club currently having won just three of their last 15 games across all competitions. And after suffering their third successive defeat on Saturday – a 2-1 home loss to struggling West Ham – it seems Frank has reached the point of no return at Tottenham.

With Tottenham showing no signs of progress and currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table, Frank has come under enormous pressure in recent days, and our correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed on Sunday that Spurs bosses are prepared to ‘take decisive action’ after meeting to discuss his future in the wake of Saturday’s “hugely embarrassing” defeat.

Now, news of his imminent axe by Spurs has been confirmed by trusted reporter Ornstein, who, while appearing on NBC Sports, has made a series of damning revelations that leave the 52-year-old with next to no hope of keeping his job.

Confirmng it is a “matter of when, not if” Tottenham fire Frank, Ornstein claimed that not only have the fans turned on the manager, but the anger is now, damningly shared by the “hierarchy”, while also revealing that “many players” are upset with the direction of the club and are “understandably dissatisfied” with the job the manager is doing.

While seemingly making it clear there is no way back for him now, Ornstein feels that Frank is “not a bad manager but is just the wrong fit” for Spurs.

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Tottenham manager: Who replaces Thomas Frank?

In the immediate future, Spurs will reportedly install Frank’s recently appointed assistant manager, John Heitinga, to steer the club through the remainder of the season.

The Dutchman, a former player with Ajax, Atletico Madrid and Everton, recently had a spell in charge of the Dutch giants as well as a previous coaching stint as part of Arne Slot’s staff at Liverpool. He was brought in as Frank’s first-team assistant on January 15, though it seems the club may have had another role in mind for the 42-year-old.

Down the line, though, Spurs are already thinking about their next appointment and Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who has confirmed he will leave the Eagles this summer, is very much in the club’s thinking, as per our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher.

Writing last week, Fletcher also revealed that Andoni Iraola of Bournemouth and former manager Mauricio Pochettino were also under discussion by the board, who know they need to get their next appointment right.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Spurs have been given serious encouragement that a return to the club for Pochettino is on the cards.

They claim the Argentine, who successfully bossed Spurs from 2014 to 2019, before being surprisingly sacked just months after leading the club into the Champions League final, has made it clear he is ‘open to a Premier League return’ and would ‘like’ to resume his career in England with Spurs.

However, it has been made clear that any appointment will have to wait until after the United States’ interest in the 2026 World Cup is over, with Pochettino having been in charge of USMNT since September 2024 and making it clear he is determined to see his commitment there through.

Spurs have also been linked with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso, though, per reports on Sunday, the Spaniard appears ready to give the job a wide berth, feeling he will soon be offered more prestigious roles.

Tottenham latest: Fourth Man City attacker eyed; Liverpool eye £90m Spurs star

Meanwhile, Tottenham may have tried and failed to sign two Manchester City forwards and were beaten to the punch for Antoine Semenyo, but they could finally have better luck with a fourth option whose exit has been approved.

In other news, a report emanating from Turkey claims that Tottenham are potentially closing in on the signing of a top striker capable of filling two problem positions for Frank, following the news of Richarlison’s hamstring blow.

And finally, Tottenham have set their sights on completing the ‘dream’ signing of a midfielder at the very top of Manchester United’s shortlist, and sources have revealed what it will take for Spurs to press ahead with the hugely audacious transfer.

However, it seems Spurs face a battle to keep their best player amid claims Liverpool are strongly considering a £90m offer for the star come the summer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.