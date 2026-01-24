Tottenham fans are more insistent than ever that Thomas Frank has to be sacked after their draw with Burnley – despite claims earlier on Saturday that he retains the club’s backing.

Frank has been under mounting pressure recently, just half a season after taking the Tottenham job. Last weekend’s loss to relegation-threatened West Ham felt like the final straw, but he remained in place for a win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The amount of time Frank has bought for himself is limited, though, as Spurs have gone on to fail to beat another team in the bottom three this time out, drawing 2-2 with Burnley.

It took a last-minute equaliser from Cristian Romero to salvage a point for Tottenham, who looked destined for defeat until that stage.

Even though they rescued a point, Frank is unlikely to have salvaged much sympathy. Tottenham would still expect to beat a side like Burnley and a draw will do little to ease the pressure on the Danish tactician.

In the replies to Tottenham’s post about the final score on X, numerous fans were vocal about wanting Frank out.

One wrote: “Bailed out by our CB’s again. Our players are so much better than this coaching IMO. There’s quality there as shown against Dortmund and with the goals today. Frank’s tactics and subs letting us down.”

Another urged: “Sack Frank tonight! He threw away the Super Cup final, has squandered the league and all the momentum the Europa League win brought. The players look lost. Bring Ange [Postecoglou] back and give him the season before we get thrown out the Champions League. The players understood their roles, played for him and the Tottenham way.”

Another said: “Frank should not be allowed back on the team bus. SACK HIM NOW.”

Tottenham relegation worries amplify Frank sack calls

With Tottenham just eight points above the relegation zone, some fans are getting concerned about the trouble they find themselves in.

One posted: “Has to go doesn’t he? 8 points above relegation and can’t even get a win against Burnley. Or West Ham at home. Relegation fodder.”

A second said: “This is an utter disgrace. We’ve given him enough time and we are still dropping points to relegation sides. Get him out of my club. Embarrassing!”

A third put: “We rescued a point [laughing face] a point against Burnley. Frank should have gone weeks ago. If Frank doesn’t go tonight, then Spurs will be in deep deep trouble.”

And a fourth warned: “If Frank is not fired after this we are really in a relegation battle. 3pts out of a possible 15 from Brentford, Sunderland, Bournemouth, West Ham and Burnley. We could easily get zero from February.”

Earlier on Saturday, a line in a Daily Mail article about Tottenham’s pursuit of Andy Robertson to play at left-back concluded that Spurs CEO Vinai Venkatesham “is keen to support Frank as he changes the club culture.”

How much longer that can be the case with results like this remains to be seen. It’s starting to get nasty.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher explained earlier this week that Tottenham were sticking by Frank for now because of other options not being immediately available – although his sack was described as sources by ‘inevitable’.

It’s a matter of when, not if.

