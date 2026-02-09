Thomas Frank could be one match away from losing his job as Tottenham Hotspur manager in the wake of a series of damning stats, and, with club bosses seemingly at the end of their tether, the club are gaining hope a quality successor will green-light a move to N17.

The pressure on Frank has now reached what well-placed sources describe as “breaking point”, amid a warning that Tuesday’s Premier League home clash against Newcastle United could prove decisive. A defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium might seal the Danish coach’s fate, potentially ending his tenure after less than a season in charge.

In fact, with just one win in their last 10 games (and two in the last 16), Tottenham have been sucked into the Premier League relegation battle with the manager winning just 13 of his 37 matches at the helm across all competitions – a win percentage record of just 35.13%. Just seven of those have arrived in the Premier League, just one one more than West Ham, who sit 18th.

Frank arrived from Brentford last summer as successor to the sacked Ange Postecoglou, tasked with building on the club’s Europa League success. Yet results have been dismal. Following Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Manchester United, Spurs sit perilously close to the relegation zone — just six points clear — with a meagre win percentage and fans openly turning against him.

Bookmakers now list Frank as the overwhelming favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with odds slashed dramatically in recent days.

Insiders suggest that another poor showing against Eddie Howe’s Magpies could prompt immediate action.

Should Frank depart, Tottenham are expected to appoint an interim coach — possibly Johnny Heitinga, already part of the backroom staff — to guide the team through to the end of the campaign, buying time for a permanent solution…

Down the line, though, the north London side have already earmarked the man they want to take charge in the long run, though such an appointment will have to wait and hence why Spurs, who have wanted Frank to succeed, have stood by his side for now and refused, to this point, to pull the trigger on his reign…

Next Tottenham manager: Mauricio Pochettino says YES

With Spurs bosses already casting their minds towards a successor, we revealed last week how the long-term picture points towards a sensational reunion with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine, currently leading the United States into their home-hosted 2026 World Cup, has given the green light to return to north London once his international duties conclude this summer.

Pochettino, who masterminded Spurs’ run to the 2019 Champions League final, remains deeply adored by supporters for his attacking philosophy and emotional connection to the club.

Sources indicate he has no plans to extend his $6m a year contract with USMNT beyond the tournament and would accept the role back at unequivocally, despite interest from elsewhere.

The Spurs board’s patience appears to be wearing thin amid a campaign of inconsistency, injuries, and fan unrest.

A victory over Newcastle might offer Frank temporary respite, but the writing seems on the wall.

As the World Cup looms, Pochettino’s potential homecoming could herald a new chapter – or simply nostalgia. For now, all eyes are on Tuesday’s pivotal encounter and a result that could prove Frank’s farewell if they don’t get a much-needed result.

