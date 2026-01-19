Tottenham Hotspur look likely to stand by Thomas Frank for a little while longer at least, despite sources insisting his sack is now ‘inevitable’, and after two big-name options were taken off the menu for the time being, TEAMtalk understands.

As Tottenham Hotspur prepare for a crucial midweek clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, the club’s board is quietly navigating a turbulent managerial landscape.

Current boss Frank, who joined Spurs amid high hopes in the summer of 2025, is on borrowed time, with sources indicating that his tenure is nearing its end. However, we understand the Dane will remain at the helm for the upcoming fixture at least, a decision driven more by necessity, as opposed to confidence in his leadership.

The hesitation to pull the trigger stems from a stark reality: the managerial market is barren of compelling options mid-season. Insiders at Spurs reveal a consensus both within the club and across the footballing world that the squad is significantly underpowered, plagued by inconsistencies and lacking the depth required for sustained success.

This perception has deterred potential candidates, who view the role as a big risk, where lofty expectations from fans and the board clash with the on-pitch limitations. The club is in the midst of a painful transition, exacerbated by injuries and the urgent need for substantial investment in the transfer window to bolster a squad seen as “majorly below par.”

Efforts to identify a replacement have yielded mixed results. Xabi Alonso, a name high on Spurs’ wishlist, was informally approached but has shown little enthusiasm for the move.

Alonso, who took Bayer Leverkusen to domestic glory and was recently removed from his job at Real Madrid, appears content to wait for the right opportunity rather than inherit Tottenham’s challenges. His former club, Liverpool, where Arne Slot remains under intense pressure, have been strongly touted as an option.

Similarly, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, another target, is set to see out the season at Selhurst Park, making an immediate switch unlikely despite mutual interest and the Austrian’s frustrations at Palace.

Want breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Tottenham manager: Two outstanding options emerge for the summer

Should Spurs decide to axe the Dane, they at least have a plan in place to see them through the remainder of the season following last week’s arrival of John Heitinga as an assistant first-team coach.

The Dutchman worked under Slot at Anfield last season, while also taking charge at Ajax before being sacked by the Eredivisie giants after just five months in November.

Looking ahead, the summer window promises a more fertile ground for change – and the Tottenham board knows it.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluding in July, a wave of high-profile managers could become available, unshackled from international duties or expiring contracts.

Among them, Mauricio Pochettino stands out as a tantalising prospect.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019 before departing amid internal strife, is said to be “very open” to a sensational return.

Pochettino’s familiarity with the club, combined with his proven track record at big clubs, could provide the stability and tactical acumen Tottenham desperately craves.

Another name generating buzz is Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

The Basque tactician has impressed with his progressive style at the Cherries, transforming them into a competitive mid-table outfit. While Iraola is intrigued by the potential opportunity in N17, he too favours a summer transition, allowing for a smoother handover and ample time to reshape the squad.

For now, Frank’s stewardship buys the board precious time to deliberate. His pragmatic approach had started brightly, but recent results, including a string of draws against lesser opposition and defeat to West Ham, have amplified calls for change. Supporters’ anger at their ongoing struggles will not be silenced for much longer.

As Spurs fans brace for what lies ahead, the overriding sentiment is one of getting this season out of the way.

The club has endured managerial merry-go-rounds before, but with the right appointment and targeted reinforcements, a return to the upper echelons of English and European football remains within reach.

The summer of 2026 could mark the dawn of a new era – or yet another chapter in Tottenham’s ongoing quest for glory.

Tottenham transfer latest: Another Man City star targeted; Liverpool star linked

Meanwhile, Tottenham may have tried and failed to sign two Manchester City forwards and were beaten to the punch for Antoine Semenyo, but they could finally have better luck with a fourth option whose exit has been approved.

However, it seems Spurs face a battle to keep their best player amid claimsLiverpool are strongly considering a £90m offer for the star come the summer.

Potentially moving in the other direction, Tottenham have shown shock interest in signing a Liverpool player who has been a regular starter for Slot of late, and whose exit would leave a concerning void at Anfield.

In other news, a report emanating from Turkey claims that Tottenham are potentially closing in on the signing of a top striker capable of filling two problem positions for Frank, following the news of Richarlison’s hamstring blow.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.