Tottenham to hold crunch talks over Thomas Frank sack as sources react to ‘toxic’ defeat

Tottenham Hotspur sources have refused to rule out Thomas Frank leaving the club before next Sunday’s North London derby with Arsenal, we can reveal, with a plan over the short, medium and long-term direction of the club already being formed

Tottenham placed huge trust in Frank when they appointed him last summer as Ange Postecoglou’s successor, but the Dane is now under severe pressure after a disastrous run of form. Since taking charge, Spurs have won just two of their 13 home games, a record that has alarmed senior figures and left the fanbase increasingly hostile.

The atmosphere reached breaking point on Tuesday night as Spurs were booed off at half‑time and full‑time during a 2–1 defeat to a badly out‑of‑sorts Newcastle United.

One club source present at the game told us: “Things are not good, it was toxic tonight. The club do not want to make the change, they really don’t, but you can’t rule it out at this point.”

Spurs sit only five points above the drop zone, and while insiders insist they do not consider themselves part of a relegation fight, they admit the current situation cannot continue.

As previously revealed by us, CEO Vinai Venkatesham has been Frank’s strongest defender, repeatedly pushing back against calls from elsewhere in the hierarchy to make a change. But even his support is being tested as results worsen and pressure intensifies.

We can now confirm that talks are scheduled before the derby with Arsenal. A change is not expected at this stage, but sources stressed that Frank’s removal cannot be ruled out, especially if discussions reveal a lack of confidence in his ability to steady the team.

The next few days will be critical. Spurs do not want upheaval before facing their fiercest rivals but the situation has deteriorated to the point where every option is now on the table.

Thomas Frank responds to sack talk

When asked after the Newcastle game if he will stay in charge, Frank responded: “1000 per cent sure. I am also 1000 per cent sure that I never expected us to be in a situation like this with 11 or 12 injuries on the back end of this and what we’ve been facing, but I know when you need to build something and need to get through things, you need to show unbelievable strong resilience.

“I think it is fair to say there are a few before me up here not only for Tottenham but in many other clubs that have lost their head many times and I think you need to have a calm head, carry on, keep fighting and keep doing the right thing, make sure we stick together because we can only do this if we stick together. That is the board, that is the leaders, that is the players, that is the staff, that is me, and that is the fans.

“We’ve got to get through this!”

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on Monday that the situation has hit ‘breaking point’. If Frank is sacked, assistant boss Johnny Heitinga is a candidate to take over until the end of the season while Spurs search for a permanent replacement.

Sources confirmed to Fletcher last week that Mauricio Pochettino has greenlit a spectacular return to the club.

Roberto De Zerbi is another potential target, especially after his departure from Marseille.

