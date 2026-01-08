Thomas Frank insists he has nothing to prove and suggests he may have been set up after being photographed drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup on Wednesday night, and amid menacing reports that claim an emergency board meeting will be held over his Tottenham Hotspur future, we can reveal whether the Dane is seriously under any immediate danger of the sack.

It’s been a disappointing season for Tottenham so far, who sit in 14th place in the Premier League table, some seven points adrift of the top four places. While Frank inherited a squad lacking genuine quality throughout, better results were expected from the Dane, who took over from the sacked Ange Postecoglou over the summer.

The 52-year-old’s situation took another turn for the worse on Wednesday night as Spurs succumbed to a last-gasp Antoine Semenyo strike from outside the area to lose 3-2 at Bournemouth, their 10th defeat in 30 games under the Dane so far, who now only has a 36.67% win percentage record since moving to N17.

In the wake of that loss, one notorious account on X, comprising five elite reporters, revealed that Spurs officials are to hold ‘an emergency crisis meeting on Thursday to discuss Frank’s future’ and that ‘one top official is demanding he is sacked immediately’.

We’ll address those claims later on, but in the meantime, Frank has admitted that he is a”little sad” that he is forced to defend his actions, having been pictured drinking from an Arsenal-branded cup.

The image sparked mass hysteria across social media when the photo came to light, but Frank insists football is “heading in the wrong direction” if he was being asked to explain why he had mistakenly drunk from a cup with another team’s logo on it”.

He continued: “Definitely not noticed it. I think it’s fair to say that we’re not winning every single football match, so it would be absolutely, completely stupid of me to take a cup with Arsenal. Is there anyone thinking I’ve done that [deliberately]? All the staff have done it.

“They’ve been in the changing room, the game before us. It’s normal to take a cup, give me an espresso, I do that before every game. I think, actually, it’s a little bit sad in football that I need to be asked a question about that.

“I think we’re definitely going in the wrong direction if we need to worry about me having a cup with another logo of another club. Of course, I’ll never do that. That’s extremely stupid.”

Is Thomas Frank really facing the Tottenham sack?

Despite claims he is facing the sack, our sources have indicated that it is business as usual for Frank and Spurs right now, and he has the club’s backing for now and is playing an active role in discussions over recruitment for this month.

Down the line, however, and as is normal at Tottenham, the club will hold an internal review at the season’s end to assess their progress and discuss, among other things, their manager’s future.

And while his dismissal is not expected at this moment in time, we can reveal that Spurs are quietly compiling a shortlist of managerial candidates for a potential change at the helm in the summer, with Roberto De Zerbi emerging as a top target to step into the hot seat.

Club insiders insist that a comprehensive review of Frank’s position is scheduled for the end of the season, as they would anyway at the end of each campaign, though it is far from certain they will call time on his reign.

“There’s no rush to sack him right now,” one source told us on Wednesday. “The board appreciates the stability he’s brought and the clear issues with the squad, but results speak for themselves. If things don’t turn around, changes will be inevitable.”

In the immediate aftermath, Frank may have another problem to address too, with Micky van de Ven approaching the away end and pointing at supporters, while Pedro Porro had to be led away by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as tensions between fans and players mounted.

Speaking about it, Frank said: “I haven’t seen that situation, that’s one thing. I think it’s fair to say everyone involved in Tottenham, players, staff, fans, everyone, is a tough one to take today.

“I think hopefully everyone can see how hard we worked to get everything in the right direction. And I think overall the performance was good, especially in the second half, in a game where we deserved to get more.

“That is extremely painful to be part of, so of course people are frustrated, I’m frustrated, so that’s natural.”

