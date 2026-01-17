Thomas Frank could find himself sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in a matter of days unless one thing happens, and while a former boss is tipped to return to the club in the summer, the manager of a current Premier League rival has now been made the new favourite to take the Spurs hotseat next.

It’s shaping up to be another rocky season at N17. With Ange Postecoglou sacked at the end of last season, paying the price for a disastrous domestic campaign that saw the club finish 17th in the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur quickly turned to Frank as his successor.

Frank had carved out a fine reputation in the game for the stellar work he had done in his seven-year stint at London neighbours Brentford, establishing them as a solid Premier League side off the back of an impressive 41.64 win percentage record.

But the Dane’s time in the Spurs dugout has not gone to plan. A woeful 11 wins and 11 defeats from his 31 games at the helm so far illustrate the inconsistencies and a repeat of last season’s lowly finish appears on the cards with the club currently 14th in the table.

Now club expert John Wenham believes the axe could fall in a matter of days if results do not pick up fast and ahead of a critical run of games.

“The performance in the first half against Aston Villa was unacceptable, it now means it is three wins in the last 13 games, very few wins all season, and that includes wins against the likes of Burnley, Everton, Copenhagen, Slavia Prague and Doncaster,” he told Tottenham News.

“I think you have to consider now that he started the job in June, he has had well over six months at Tottenham, there is no style of play, no identity, the team mix and matches each week, there is no sort of plan as to how we are trying to proceed and what the intention of Thomas Frank’s Tottenham looks like.

“I think on that basis, when there is no identity and plan, and you add in the horrendous results, for a club of Tottenham’s standings, we have to be up there challenging for the top four of the Premier League.

“When he was brought in, it was made clear that Ange Postecoglou was replaced because Spurs needed to compete on four fronts, we are out of the Carabao Cup, out of the FA Cup, and sitting 14th in the Premier League.

“It is not acceptable, but by any standards, to where now, I think Tottenham maybe would be better holding off their money, and rolling it over to the next permanent appointment.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Next Tottenham manager: Two new favourites emerge

Predicting Spurs could now be days away from dispensing with the manager, Wenham continued: “I cannot see Thomas Frank remaining at Tottenham much longer, huge match coming up against West Ham on Saturday, then Dortmund in the Champions League then Burnley away.

“If there are not positive results against West Ham and Burnley, there needs to be two wins in both of those games, otherwise, I cannot see a basis for people saying he should stay at the club.”

Wenhma’s warning comes just days after our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed Frank’s position was becoming increasingly precarious, with his job security hanging in the balance ahead of a crucial fixture against West Ham this weekend.

Furthermore, he revealed that the club have three potential replacements in mind.

Top of their wishlist is Andoni Iraola, who has largely impressed at Bournemouth and despite the Cherries’ recent results also taking a downturn.

They did, typically, record a first win in 11 games recently when beating Spurs 3-2.

Fletcher also revealed Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner is also listed by sources, after his trophy successes with both the Eagles and, previously, Eintracht Frankfurt. Seem as an attractive option for a club, the Austrian has now shot into favourite for the job in the wake of his revelation on Friday that he will leave Selhurst Park for another club at the end of the current campaign.

Fletcher also revealed that former boss Mauricio Pochettino is also being discussed in the Spurs hierarchy again. Now the second favourite for the job, Pochettino arguably enjoyed their best and most consistent run of results under the Argentine.

He has since gone on to manage at PSG and Chelsea and is currently in charge of the USA ahead of a home World Cup. Any return to N17, though would have to wait until the United States’ involvement in the 2026 tournament is over.

Latest Tottenham news: Huge Van de Ven worry; striker deal close

Meanwhile, elite centre-back Micky van de Ven has been told why he should avoid signing a new contract with Spurs at all costs and “deserves to be playing at a bigger club”.

>Our sources have revealed that Tottenham are pushing to tie the 24-year-old down to a lucrative new deal, amid reports that the Dutchman has already identified the Premier League rivals he would like to play for next.

In other news, a report emanating from Turkey claims that Tottenham are potentially closing in on the signing of a top striker capable of filling two problem positions for Frank, following the news of Richarlison’s hamstring blow.

And finally, Tottenham have set their sights on completing the ‘dream’ signing of a midfielder at the very top of Manchester United’s shortlist, and sources have revealed what it will take for Spurs to press ahead with the hugely audacious transfer.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.