Thomas Frank’s elite managerial career OVER after ‘useless’ boss sacked by Tottenham

Pundits have been reacting to the sacking of Thomas Frank by Tottenham Hotspur, with the Dane labelled ‘useless’ and his chances of getting another top job supposedly in tatters.

Frank built up a great reputation at Brentford, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League for the very first time before establishing the Bees as solid top-flight competitors. Last summer, Frank made the emotional decision to leave Brentford and replace Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham boss.

However, Frank too has been sacked after Spurs slipped down to 16th in the Premier League. They have not won in the league since December 28, picking up four draws and four defeats in that time.

Frank’s chances of success were hampered by a severe injury crisis, as he was missing key players such as Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Bergvall, just to name a few.

The Spurs board sympathised with this extremely difficult situation, but the 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night proved to be the final straw.

David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that Frank had been axed, which was soon followed by confirmation from the club.

Former Liverpool star Jan Molby has now questioned whether the 52-year-old will ever manage another elite club.

“There is no doubt that there are more jobs for Thomas Frank, but there are probably no more jobs of this size as Tottenham,” Molby said (via Tipsbladet).

“And of course there will also be people who think that he did well at Brentford but was a bit protected by the way they do things.

“I actually think in many ways that this has as much to do with Tottenham as it does with Thomas Frank. That it is so difficult to be successful at Tottenham as a manager. But what big jobs are left for Thomas Frank? I doubt that a bit.”

Prior to Frank’s departure, ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara reacted to the defeat against Newcastle by saying: “Get him out. He is useless. He is one of the worst managers we have ever had.

“We are going down under him.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Pochettino, De Zerbi among replacement targets

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Spurs chiefs actually made the decision to sack Frank at half time of the Newcastle clash.

We can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi are both prime contenders to take over, though there are five other names on Spurs’ shortlist.

We exclusively revealed on February 6 that Pochettino has greenlit a blockbuster return to north London ready for after the World Cup.

If Spurs go down this route, then they are expected to appoint Frank’s assistant, Johnny Heitinga, as interim boss.

Alternatively, De Zerbi is an immediate option. He is a free agent after leaving Marseille on Tuesday.

More on Frank, Spurs…

Former Spurs captain Michael Dawson has revealed who he thinks should be hired on a temporary basis until the summer.

A journalist has suggested De Zerbi is ‘more open’ to taking the Spurs job now that Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici have left.

Spurs’ managerial uncertainty will also impact their transfer plans for the summer.

Spurs are keen on signing an experienced Champions League striker, though Chelsea are in pole position for him.