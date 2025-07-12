Frank wants Gibbs-White at Tottenham, but who else?

Thomas Frank has had his say behind the scenes as Tottenham Hotspur whittle down their list of midfield targets in an aim to complete their revamp of the role, as the chances of a deal for Morgan Gibbs-White still being on track or not are explained.

Midfield is the next area of the squad Tottenham are focusing on after adding Mohammed Kudus to their attacking options in their biggest transfer of the summer so far. The prime target they have been accelerating for is Gibbs-White, but things have been put on hold after Nottingham Forest accused them of an illegal approach.

Spurs don’t want to put the brakes on their whole transfer activity, though, and have firm plans in place to add a midfield anchor to their squad.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Spurs were working from a four-man shortlist of midfield targets, with Adam Wharton featuring highly along with the likes of Johnny Cardoso, Angel Gomes and Morten Hjulmand.

Gomes has gone to Marseille from Lille and Cardoso is closing in on a switch to Atletico Madrid from Real Betis, but it now appears Spurs have decided to put their eggs in the Wharton basket.

According to an update from Give Me Sport, new head coach Frank has approved Wharton as a ‘dream’ target.

Our revelation of Spurs’ interest in Wharton pre-dated Frank replacing Ange Postecoglou in the Spurs hotseat, but the new boss holds the Crystal Palace midfielder in equally high esteem.

Now, Give Me Sport claims Spurs are weighing up whether to make a ‘formal’ bid for Wharton, who Palace rate above £80m.

Tottenham know their chances of convincing Palace to cash in on Wharton, who remains under contract 2029, are questionable at best. But he fits the mould of player they are looking to add to Frank’s squad.

His Premier League experience is a big plus point, as was also the case before they made their moves for Kudus and Gibbs-White.

However, he isn’t the only defensive midfielder on Spurs’ wish list, since in a separate report the same website has added to the speculation surrounding a potential move for Joao Palhinha.

The former tough-tackling Fulham enforcer could return to the Premier League from Bayern Munich this summer and Spurs are among his admirers.

But with Wharton and Palhinha both being different types of midfielder to Gibbs-White, does it mean Spurs have shifted their priority in case the deal for the Forest star falls through, or are they eyeing a sitting midfielder to complement the potential addition of the ex-Wolves ace?

Is Gibbs-White to Tottenham still on?

Forest believe Spurs have approached Gibbs-White without permission. There are accusations of a confidentiality breach relating to the player’s £60m release clause.

Forest are considering legal action and want to block the transfer – but Spurs remain confident a deal to bring Gibbs-White to north London is still alive.

Those representing Gibbs-White are confident he will still get his move. Simultaneously, Tottenham are calm and will proceed with the deal as planned once the legal situation settles down.

That will offer Frank the chance to deploy Gibbs-White as a box-to-box or attacking midfielder, while someone like Wharton or Palhinha could sit alongside him at the base of midfield.

There seems to be virtually no chance of Tottenham signing both of those defensive midfielders, so it will be one or the other, but if Frank gets his way, Give Me Sport states that Wharton would be the ‘dream signing after Gibbs-White’.

Tottenham transfer news: Juventus midfielder on radar as well

Another midfielder Spurs have been linked with in recent hours is Douglas Luiz of Juventus.

The move to Serie A hasn’t worked out for the former Aston Villa star; TEAMtalk recently revealed he is available to leave Juventus for €25m (£21.6m).

While some sources have played down Spurs’ interest in the deep-lying playmaker, and there are other clubs who could be more keen, he is reportedly in the frame as a potential option.

IN PROFILE: The rise of Adam Wharton

By Samuel Bannister

February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.

August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.

August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.

August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.

October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.

October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.

May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.

February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.

April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.

May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.

June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.

June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.

October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.

November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.

February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.

April 12, 2025: Records his first assist post-injury in a defeat at Manchester City.

April 26, 2025: Starts at Wembley as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final.