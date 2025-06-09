Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly being urged by No.1 managerial target Thomas Frank to move for a Bryan Mbeumo alternative, while a timeline on the Dane’s appointment has also been revealed.

Spurs are close to striking a deal for Frank to replace Ange Postecoglou after the Australian was given his marching orders on Friday, just weeks after delivering the club their first trophy in 17 years.

As soon as Tottenham talks with Frank were confirmed, rumours exploded over the current Brentford boss taking £60million frontman Mbeumo with him – despite United offers already being rejected for the Bees talisman.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Mbeumo has already said ‘yes’ to an Old Trafford switch, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the forward is still waiting on United as his ‘priority’ move, despite Tottenham’s interest.

To that end, a fresh report from GiveMeSport states that Frank wants Levy to win the race for Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze – if he cannot be reunited with Mbeumo.

The report adds that Frank has ‘approved’ Tottenham attempting to sign Eze, with a concrete move likely to come later this summer for a player who is expected to be in high demand after a stunning season with the FA Cup-winning Eagles.

Eze is likely to cost a bit more than Mbeumo, however, given that he has a £68m release clause that is set to activate this summer and expires around mid-August.

Ornstein gives update on Frank appointment

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that Tottenham are hoping to agree a deal to appoint Frank as their new manager in the next 48 hours – a claim that TEAMtalk can confirm.

Spurs have been in contact with the Dane and the fact that there is a healthy relationship between the two clubs means a deal should not be too difficult to conclude.

The only current slight sticking point is negotiations around Frank’s £10m release clause, although that should is expected to be ironed out one way or another.

Ornstein also adds that Frank will be bringing his backroom staff with him after the majority of Postecoglou’s left following his sacking.

Frank was quickly identified as Tottenham’s first-choice option after it became apparent that the former Celtic boss would be relieved of his duties.

He will take over a club back in the Champions League next season and expected to be active in the market this summer after their lack of overall squad strength was shown up in a major way this past campaign.

